The Funny Reason Reese Witherspoon Says She and Jennifer Aniston Are a "Little Psychic"

Our latest guilty pleasure? Watching Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston play powerful news anchors on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. The actresses are back together after their short arc as sisters on Friends, however, as they promote their new series, we've noticed that the screen isn't the only thing the two have been sharing. They've seemingly been dressing alike for red-carpet appearances and events. According to both Witherspoon and Aniston, it's a coincidence.

InStyle caught up with the women at The Morning Show's premiere, where they were surprised to learn they've been matching as of late.

"We did not plan it," Aniston promised before letting Witherspoon chime in. "If I planned this, I would have worn sleeves," she joked, referencing the chilly temperature in New York City.

Aniston wasn't opposed to the thought. "We're just going to keep being in sync with each other," she told us. Reese agreed, and even offered up an alternative explanation for their matchy-matchy looks (aside from, maybe, their stylists). "We're also a little psychic."

We're inclined to believe that, especially when there's more than enough proof that Witherspoon and Aniston are on the same style page.

Remember when Aniston's sunglasses matched Witherspoon's dress before this appearance on Good Morning America?

Or when they both thought to wear LBDs on the same night, even breaking out legwear to match?

Aniston's gold earrings matched a gold detail on Witherspoon's outfits at the premiere of The Morning Show.

Both women clearly know that black blazers are a must-have staple. They wore similar styles on The Graham Norton Show.

Plus, the fact that both wore glasses while in London is pretty suspicious.