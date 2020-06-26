Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Denim and Wardrobe Essentials Are Discounted at Nordstrom’s Latest Surprise Sale

The only good thing about 2020.

By Tara Gonzalez
Jun 26, 2020 @ 3:51 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston likes to keep us guessing. What is she wearing during quarantine? None of us really know for sure. The actress hasn’t been spotted out in public in months, and her Instagram account has mostly featured iconic orange cargo pants throwbacks (and middle fingers). 

But then Aniston had a digital reunion with Lisa Kudrow and we all got a sneak peek of what her life in lockdown looks like, at least from the shoulders up. Aniston wore a simple black top and a gold necklace with a ruby teardrop-shaped charm. Her skin was luminous like the sun most of us have been deprived of for weeks. 

Unlike most interviews Aniston is used to, Kudrow didn’t ask her who she was wearing and why. Instead we were left to wonder on the other end of the screen with no answer in sight. But Aniston is a consistent queen, and chances are she’s probably sticking to her go-to brands like Rag & Bone and Vince, both of which she’s been wearing for years.

Coincidentally Rag & Bone and Vince were quietly discounted in a big way at Nordstrom’s latest surprise sale. For the rest of the week, every single piece is up to 40 percent off, including Jennifer Aniston’s beloved Rag & Bone jeans. The bootcut silhouette she’s known for wearing is now $102 — a full $153 off the original price. The Vince bermuda shorts she’s also served us looks in are just $105. And who's to say she wasn’t wearing either of them while speaking with Kudrow? Or, she could have just been wearing her favorite Hanky Pankys on their own, which honestly would be even more iconic. 

Shop Jennifer Aniston’s go-to brands for wardrobe essentials on sale at Nordstrom below.

Rag & Bone Nina High-Waist Bootcut Jeans 

Courtesy

Shop now: $102 (Originally $255); nordstrom.com

Vince Bermuda Shorts

Courtesy

Shop now: $105 (Originally $175); nordstrom.com

Vince Coin Chino Pants 

Courtesy

Shop now: $117 (Originally $195); nordstrom.com

Rag & Bone Parker Flip Flop

Courtesy

Shop now: $147 (Originally $195); nordstrom.com

Vince Satin Camisole 

Courtesy

Shop now: $117 (Originally $195); nordstrom.com

Rag & Bone Nina High Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans 

Courtesy

Shop now: $135 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com

Vince Pleated Pull-On Shorts

Courtesy

Shop now: $117 (Originally $195); nordstrom.com

Vince Crotchet Tank Top 

Courtesy

Shop now: $135 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com

Rag & Bone Rosa Crop Flare Jeans

Courtesy

Shop now: $102 (Originally $255); nordstrom.com

Vince Brand Collar Silk Blouse 

Courtesy

Shop now: $131 (Originally $320); nordstrom.com

.

Rag & Bone Packable Fedora 

Courtesy

Shop now: $169 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com

Rag & Bone Colette Twist Strap Silk Dress

Courtesy

Shop now: $238 (Originally $595); nordstrom.com

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com