Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Denim and Wardrobe Essentials Are Discounted at Nordstrom’s Latest Surprise Sale
The only good thing about 2020.
Jennifer Aniston likes to keep us guessing. What is she wearing during quarantine? None of us really know for sure. The actress hasn’t been spotted out in public in months, and her Instagram account has mostly featured iconic orange cargo pants throwbacks (and middle fingers).
But then Aniston had a digital reunion with Lisa Kudrow and we all got a sneak peek of what her life in lockdown looks like, at least from the shoulders up. Aniston wore a simple black top and a gold necklace with a ruby teardrop-shaped charm. Her skin was luminous like the sun most of us have been deprived of for weeks.
Unlike most interviews Aniston is used to, Kudrow didn’t ask her who she was wearing and why. Instead we were left to wonder on the other end of the screen with no answer in sight. But Aniston is a consistent queen, and chances are she’s probably sticking to her go-to brands like Rag & Bone and Vince, both of which she’s been wearing for years.
Coincidentally Rag & Bone and Vince were quietly discounted in a big way at Nordstrom’s latest surprise sale. For the rest of the week, every single piece is up to 40 percent off, including Jennifer Aniston’s beloved Rag & Bone jeans. The bootcut silhouette she’s known for wearing is now $102 — a full $153 off the original price. The Vince bermuda shorts she’s also served us looks in are just $105. And who's to say she wasn’t wearing either of them while speaking with Kudrow? Or, she could have just been wearing her favorite Hanky Pankys on their own, which honestly would be even more iconic.
Shop Jennifer Aniston’s go-to brands for wardrobe essentials on sale at Nordstrom below.
Rag & Bone Nina High-Waist Bootcut Jeans
Shop now: $102 (Originally $255); nordstrom.com
Vince Bermuda Shorts
Shop now: $105 (Originally $175); nordstrom.com
Vince Coin Chino Pants
Rag & Bone Parker Flip Flop
Shop now: $147 (Originally $195); nordstrom.com
Vince Satin Camisole
Rag & Bone Nina High Rise Ankle Skinny Jeans
Shop now: $135 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com
Vince Pleated Pull-On Shorts
Vince Crotchet Tank Top
Shop now: $135 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com
Rag & Bone Rosa Crop Flare Jeans
Shop now: $102 (Originally $255); nordstrom.com
Vince Brand Collar Silk Blouse
Shop now: $131 (Originally $320); nordstrom.com
.
Rag & Bone Packable Fedora
Shop now: $169 (Originally $225); nordstrom.com
Rag & Bone Colette Twist Strap Silk Dress
Shop now: $238 (Originally $595); nordstrom.com