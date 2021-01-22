Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Brand Just Quietly Released Face Masks at Nordstrom

In a press conference yesterday, Dr. Fauci said we probably won't have some sense of normalcy until the fall, and that is only if millions of Americans get vaccinated. Considering last March most of us thought this pandemic would only last for a couple of weeks, this still feels like an eternity. But it's also a glimmer of hope — and a reason to stock up on more face masks.
By now, you've probably already heard of celeb-loved face mask brands like Masqd and Evolvetogether. Masqd offers some more over-the-top options that are sparkly and colorful enough for the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Lopez. Evolvetogether's options are more subtle and provide prime twinning opportunities with your significant other à la Katie Holmes. But if you're looking for a face mask you haven't already seen hundreds of times over, Jennifer Aniston's go-to brand, Rag & Bone, just quietly launched some at Nordstrom.
Rag & Bone has been a celebrity staple for years, but recently famous gals like Katie Holmes and Angelina Jolie have been wearing it on repeat. Like its wardrobe essentials, its face masks are sleek and stylish but simple. They're currently sold in packs of three for $55, which means each mask comes out to just $18 (that's actually on the more affordable side for a face mask made by a household name). Although you can get a solid black or green pack, the other packs consist of three different color options that range from plain black to pastel pink. They're all washable and reusable with a double layer, plus they have adjustable straps to offer a custom nose-to-chin fit.
Considering we have to keep wearing face masks and social distancing in future months, we might as well get a couple cute options and make Jen proud while we're at it. Since she has consistently advocated for mask-wearing on her Instagram and touted Rag & Bone as a favorite, these masks will undoubtedly find their way to Hollywood soon enough.
