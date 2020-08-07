This Secret Sale Has All of Jennifer Aniston’s Wardrobe Staples Majorly Discounted

Back in April, I wrote about how thrilled yoga pants must be about the current state of things. They went from being a loathed pants alternative to a beloved wardrobe essential. It’s all anyone wore for weeks at the beginning of lockdowns and quarantine. But now, hard pants are making a comeback.
Actually, it’s not just hard pants — fashion in general is slowly coming back. Tracee Ellis Ross is wearing a leopard gown to the kitchen. Angelina Jolie is wearing a $6,000 The Row dress with a $5 face mask. Dua Lipa is wearing crochet teddy bears as a bikini. Evidently, Gilt’s latest Rag & Bone sale is right on time.
While Gilt’s current sale doesn’t have gowns or teddy bear bikinis, it has all of the wardrobe essentials that can ease you into really dressing up. Think high-rise jeans, cardigans , strappy flat sandals , and slip dresses. Most importantly, Rag & Bone is Jennifer Aniston-approved and the brand behind her go-to jeans.
If the thought of getting dressed up again is daunting, a sale where everything is hundreds of dollars off must be somewhat of a relief at least. And since there are over 600 Rag & Bone items to choose from, we’ve narrowed down the best deals, below. Once you’re done shopping and wearing these, then we can talk about working our way up to Dua Lipa’s level. For now, we’re just focused on making Rachel Green proud.