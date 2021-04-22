LIVE

Jennifer Aniston’s First Instagram Post in Months Endorses This Big 2021 Bag Trend

We love to see it. 
By Tara Gonzalez
Apr 22, 2021 @ 4:37 pm
Jennifer Aniston rarely posts on Instagram. And when she does, not only does she get millions of likes, she also gets all of our attention. 

In a rare #ootd posted this week, Aniston was on the set of The Morning Show in a very anchor-appropriate look: black turtleneck, black blazer, black trousers, and simple black pumps. But the most important part of her look was the part you likely didn’t even notice.

Credit: Instagram/@jenniferaniston

Against all odds, bags were big in 2020. Even with nowhere to go, people were still buying designer bags. But in 2021, bags will be big in a different way. Micro bags are hibernating until further notice and big, oversized bags have taken the main stage. And Aniston’s big bag features the half-moon silhouette you’re currently seeing everywhere.

It all started when Staud released the Moon Leather Bag. Everyone on Instagram owned it, and when Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing it, it promptly sold out. Now, it’s available in both mini and large sizes at Nordstrom for $250 and $395, respectively. And since then, lots of brands have started designing bags in the same shape. There are more than a handful of options on Nordstrom for as little as $24, and some are even extra fluffy-looking, crossing over into the pillow texture trend

The shape feels fresh but is still practical, as you can easily swing it over your shoulder. It’ll also sit perfectly underneath your arm. Aniston’s post already has over 3 million likes, so now would be a good time to invest in one. 

Shop the Jennifer Aniston-approved half moon bag trend below.

Credit: Courtesy

Staud Mini Moon Bag

Shop now: $250; nordstrom.com
Credit: Courtesy

Staud Large Moon Leather Bag

Shop now: $395; nordstrom.com
Credit: Courtesy

Street Level Gathered Faux Leather Baguette Bag

Shop now: $41; nordstrom.com
Credit: Courtesy

Topshop Borg Scrunchie Bag

Shop now: $24 (Originally $58); nordstrom.com
Credit: Courtesy

Baggu Medium Crescent Nylon Canvas Shoulder Bag

Shop now: $48; nordstrom.com
Credit: Courtesy

House of Want Newbie Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com
Credit: Courtesy

Kate Spade New York Roulette Large Leather Hobo Bag

Shop now: $298; nordstrom.com
Credit: Courtesy

Topshop Knot Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag

Shop now: $55; nordstrom.com
Credit: Courtesy

Madewell The Oversize Shopper

Shop now: $158; nordstrom.com
Credit: Courtesy

Tory Burch Miller Leather Hobo Bag

Shop now: $448; nordstrom.com
Credit: Courtesy

BP Baguette Shoulder Bag

Shop now: $29; nordstrom.com
Credit: Courtesy

The Row Half Moon Leather Bag

Shop now: $1,290; nordstrom.com
