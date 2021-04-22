Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston’s First Instagram Post in Months Endorses This Big 2021 Bag Trend
We love to see it.
Jennifer Aniston rarely posts on Instagram. And when she does, not only does she get millions of likes, she also gets all of our attention.
In a rare #ootd posted this week, Aniston was on the set of The Morning Show in a very anchor-appropriate look: black turtleneck, black blazer, black trousers, and simple black pumps. But the most important part of her look was the part you likely didn’t even notice.
Credit: Instagram/@jenniferaniston
Against all odds, bags were big in 2020. Even with nowhere to go, people were still buying designer bags. But in 2021, bags will be big in a different way. Micro bags are hibernating until further notice and big, oversized bags have taken the main stage. And Aniston’s big bag features the half-moon silhouette you’re currently seeing everywhere.
It all started when Staud released the Moon Leather Bag. Everyone on Instagram owned it, and when Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing it, it promptly sold out. Now, it’s available in both mini and large sizes at Nordstrom for $250 and $395, respectively. And since then, lots of brands have started designing bags in the same shape. There are more than a handful of options on Nordstrom for as little as $24, and some are even extra fluffy-looking, crossing over into the pillow texture trend.
The shape feels fresh but is still practical, as you can easily swing it over your shoulder. It’ll also sit perfectly underneath your arm. Aniston’s post already has over 3 million likes, so now would be a good time to invest in one.
Shop the Jennifer Aniston-approved half moon bag trend below.
Credit: Courtesy
Staud Mini Moon Bag
Credit: Courtesy
Staud Large Moon Leather Bag
Credit: Courtesy
Street Level Gathered Faux Leather Baguette Bag
Credit: Courtesy
Topshop Borg Scrunchie Bag
Credit: Courtesy
Baggu Medium Crescent Nylon Canvas Shoulder Bag
Credit: Courtesy
House of Want Newbie Vegan Leather Shoulder Bag
Credit: Courtesy
Kate Spade New York Roulette Large Leather Hobo Bag
Credit: Courtesy
Topshop Knot Leather & Suede Shoulder Bag
Credit: Courtesy
Madewell The Oversize Shopper
Credit: Courtesy
Tory Burch Miller Leather Hobo Bag
Credit: Courtesy
BP Baguette Shoulder Bag
Credit: Courtesy