Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Jeans Are the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen — Three Days Before Amazon Prime Day 

Now is the time to buy a pair.

By
Tara Gonzalez
Published on July 9, 2022

Early Prime Day Deals: Jen Aniston jeans on sale
Jennifer Aniston recently went viral for a salad Bon Appétit called an "attack on salads everywhere." Allegedly, she ate this chickpea salad on the set of Friends every single day for 10 years, but recently revealed the rumor was a lie. For those looking to live like Aniston, a handful of chickpeas on top of lettuce isn't the way. But thankfully we have Aniston on record telling us how to dress like her, so we can put together an Aniston-approved look for when we do find and eat the coveted salad she swears by.

In a 2020 interview, Aniston revealed that she was wearing Rag & Bone jeans, a quintessential part of her go-to outfit formula. Unfortunately, unlike a fake $10 Aniston-approved salad recipe, Rag & Bone jeans will cost you hundreds of dollars — unless you buy a pair on Amazon now, where a handful of styles are majorly marked down ahead of Prime Day (which officially starts on June 12th).

Aniston has yet to hop on the extra-large pants trend, which Hollywood is loving — the same one Nicole Kidman recently went viral in after wearing them at the Balenciaga couture show. Instead, she's known to opt for the controversial skinny jeans style, and there's a pair by Rag & Bone on sale for $158. Aniston is also a fan of flare jeans, and Rag & Bone's has been marked down from $225 to $158. The best deal, though, is probably on Rag & Bone's Mia jeans, which retail for $275 but are now just $83, by far the lowest price we've ever seen..They've got that perfectly worn-in, washed out denim look you'd spend hours searching for in a vintage store.

Amazon already has hundreds of fashion deals live days before the Prime Day sale officially begins, but these prices are the lowest we've ever seen (AKA the lowest Rag & Bone will go). And while the internet argues what salads Aniston would and wouldn't eat, we can take comfort in knowing we can always buy a pair of her favorite jeans with certainty.

Shop Jennifer Aniston-approved denim on sale early for Amazon Prime Day, below.

Rag & Bone Mia Jeans

Jen Aniston Jeans on Sale
Shop now: $83 (Originally $275); amazon.com

Rag & Bone Mid-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

Jen Aniston Jeans on Sale
Shop now: $128 (Originally $255); amazon.com

Rag & Bone Nina High-Rise Shorts

Rag & Bone denim
Shop now: $123 (Originally $175); amazon.com

Rag & Bone Nina High-Rise Ankle Cigarette Jeans

Jen Aniston Jeans on Sale
Shop now: $158 (Originally $225); amazon.com

Rag & Bone Nina High-Rise Flare Jeans

Jen Aniston Jeans on Sale
Shop now: $158 (Originally $225); amazon.com

Rag & Bone Maya High-Rise Ankle Straight-Leg Jeans

Jen Aniston Jeans on Sale
Shop now: $84 (Originally $225); amazon.com

Rag & Bone Dre Low,-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans

Jen Aniston Jeans on Sale
Shop now: $128 (Originally $225); amazon.com

Rag & Bone Alex High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Jen Aniston Jeans on Sale
Shop now: $193 (Originally $275); amazon.com

Rag & Bone Rosa Liquid Miramar Pants

Rag & Bone denim
Shop now: $110 (Originally $275): amazon.com

Shop More Early Amazon Prime Day Deals

