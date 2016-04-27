We Found Jennifer Aniston's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks of All Time

There has always been an ease to Jennifer Aniston's style and that's just the way she likes it. “I just want to be comfortable,” says the Mother's Day star, adding that she’d wear a long jersey tank on the red carpet if she could.

And while she usually ends up in something a little bit more couture, like a hand-beaded Atelier Versace gown or a custom Saint Laurent creation, the effortlessness still shines through in her always natural hair and fresh-faced makeup. “People love Jennifer's look for its modern purity,” says designer Donna Karan, of the 47-year-old actress, who was recently named People Magazine's World's Most Beautiful Woman. “But no matter what she is wearing, it's clear that she is the focus—never the dress.”

See our top 10 favorite Jennifer Aniston looks below. And check out Mother's Day, in theaters Friday.