Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Expensive-Looking $48 Ring Julia Roberts Made Famous
Jennifer Aniston is the latest star to hop on the BaubleBar bandwagon. The actress wore the brand's best-selling Alidia ring — you know, the one Julia Roberts made famous in 2019 — for her appearance on the final episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
In case you're not familiar with the brand, BaubleBar is best known for its sparkly and colorful jewelry that looks more expensive than it actually is. Alongside Aniston and Roberts, it's racked up celebrity fans like Lizzo and Brooke Shields, and won over tons of shoppers for making high-quality jewelry and accessories at affordable prices.
Aniston opted for an even fancier version of the Alidia ring that Roberts wore; she wore the cubic zirconia design, which has even more shine. The 14 karat gold-plated ring comes in five colors, including clear, black, rainbow, pink ombré, and light purple, and is available in sizes 5 to 11. The $48 ring looked every bit designer paired with Aniston's high-end outfit, which included a slinky $1,395 wide-leg jumpsuit from Et Ochs and Saint Laurent sandals.
The cubic zirconia Alidia ring wasn't the only shiny Bauble on her hands — Aniston stacked up with the brand's bold Maro ring set and vertical-cut Amelia ring, too.
Thanks to BaubleBar's Memorial Day Weekend sale, you can treat yourself to Aniston's gorgeous ring look for even less. The original mini Alidia ring is on sale now for just $15; the gold-plated baguette ring comes in similar colors as the cubic zirconia version. A few options from the brand's fine collection are on sale too, like this 18 karat gold ring set and this thin gold stacking ring.
Add Aniston's cubic zirconia Alidia ring to your BaubleBar cart while you can — we wouldn't be surprised if it flies off virtual shelves soon.