11 Sophisticated Pieces to Buy From This Jennifer Garner-Approved Brand's Spring Collection
Now that it finally looks and feels like spring, we're feeling (cautiously) optimistic that the coldest days are far behind us. That's certainly true in the fashion world, where spring colors, fabrics, and cuts are popping up everywhere — like at celeb-loved Jenni Kayne.
We've seen everyone from Jennifer Garner to Jessica Alba to Emma Roberts hit the streets in this sophisticated brand's basics, loungewear, and standout pieces, and are taking a closer look for ourselves now that dozens of breezy new styles have been released. One of the things we (and famous fans) love most about Jenni Kayne is that the brand not only has beautiful, high-quality clothing, but it also makes shoes and sandals, too.
Shop now: $145; jennikayne.com
The most versatile pair in Jenni Kayne's spring footwear collection is the Canvas Slider Sneaker. These crisp shoes are exactly what you're picturing: an easy slip-on, all-white canvas sneaker. They have rubber soles for structure and support, and pair effortlessly with nearly anything in your wardrobe. Shoppers call them the "perfect little sneaker," and say they're "incredibly comfortable," and slide onto their feet easily.
Check out all 12 of our picks from Jenni Kayne's new spring collection, below.
Best Spring Clothes
- Palmer Dress, $245
- Easy Tank, $65
- Cypress Button Tank, $125
- Boyfriend Cardigan, $275
- Leopard Slip Dress, $245
- Cocoon Crewneck, $225
- Seersucker Summer Dress, $295
Best Spring Shoes
- Leather Braided Strap Sandal, $295
- Cotton Crossover Sandal, $345
- Pony Hair Strappy Sandal, $425
- Canvas Slider Sneaker, $145
Shop now: $295; jennikayne.com
Another standout look from the spring line is the Seersucker Summer Dress. This cotton-rayon blend is soft and silky, and although it's a very light layer for warmer weather, each of the three colors is lined, so the dress is fully opaque. The material has a subtle, textured stripe that adds a touch of dimension and interest to an otherwise simple silhouette. One shopper shared that they buy "at least two" of these dresses each year for the warmer months. "The material is light and does not stick to you," even when it's particularly hot out, they added.
Shop now: $225; jennikayne.com
Although higher temperatures are likely here to stay, that doesn't mean it won't cool down in the evenings. The Cocoon Crewneck is the perfect layering piece to throw on when a cool spring breeze is in the air. It's made of alpaca, wool, and recycled materials, and has a relaxed, slightly oversized fit. All colors are natural and undyed for a rustic look and the textural white and oatmeal stripes leave it neutral and easy to wear with jeans, shorts, or over a dress. Shoppers say the crewneck is "so light" and that it's a "true staple" that's "perfect for spring."
Shop these pieces and more from the new Jenni Kayne spring collection, while the celebrity-loved brand is still in stock.