This Celebrity-Loved Loungewear Brand Just Broke Its No-Sale Rule
Robes and slippers predated sweatsuits, and if you ask us, they'll outlive them, too. Wearing the original lounge duo as casual outdoor-wear has always been a marker of good taste in the right hands, but a post-pandemic priority shift has made our desire to be that person all the more urgent.
So, how to ace the look without veering into Ebenezer Scrooge territory? This is a question for the celebs, of course. An investigation conducted by InStyle (that is, some important emailing and a few fancy Google searches) turned up a single name: Jenni Kayne.
The California-born brand is a backbone of celebrity closets, claiming Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Emma Roberts, Emma Stone, Ashlee Simpson, Lily Collins, Ashley Tisdale, Hailey Bieber, Kristin Cavalleri, and Sofia Richie as fans. The elite Jessicas, Jens, Emmas, and Ashlee/ys of Los Angeles have been spotted countless times in public wearing Jenni Kayne's legendary fuzzy slides, shearling clogs, faux-fur mules, and more of her plush flats that could easily be classified as slippers. Especially when worn, as they often are by those very celebrities, with the brand's open-front knits and house coats. Which we might as well call robes.
The look is quintessential Cali-chic and appears constantly prepared for a leisurely stroll along a private Malibu beach at the drop of a brimmed straw hat (it carries those, too). The brand's ethos extends past robes and slippers, supplying comforting knits, impeccable basics, linen tailoring, muted swimwear, and even homewares that would pair beautifully with an elevated robe and slippers set.
The Jenni Kayne lifestyle typically begins around $65 for a t-shirt and can go up to nearly $600 for a cashmere sweater. Through Monday, May 31, however, the brand's Memorial Day sale is cutting those numbers for a select collection of clothing and accessories down by 20 percent with code MDW20. That discount includes Jenni Kayne's best-selling cocoon sweater, which has sold out five times and is marked down in the gorgeous apricot shade; the shearling moc clogs worn by Jennifer Garner, Emma Roberts, and Katherine Schwarzenegger; and many more versatile pieces down from $90.
Given its celebrity-friendly status, the brand rarely goes on sale, so this generous markdown is an occasion unto itself. But there's more to offer, still. For anything that catches your eye outside of the dedicated sale page, InStyle has secured an exclusive 15 percent discount for first-time buyers, which can be activated with code JKSUMMER15.
With an entire celebrity-cosigned website of versatile basics available for less, anyone can be a robe-and-slippers person. Shop top picks from Jenni Kayne's Memorial Day weekend sale through May 31 below.
