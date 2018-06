Inspired by the Runway: This Season's Denim Takes a Cue From Designer's Fall 2013 Collections

You'll always be true to your blues, but it may be time to spice things up! Recently, denim designers have translated acclaimed runway prints onto our beloved denim bottoms: We spotted Valentino’s delft porcelain pattern and Milly’s holographic hue on jeans, and we have sourced these pairs and more to help you find the perfectly patterned fit. Click to shop denim inspired by praised Fall 2013 ready-to-wear runways looks, including Givenchy’s paisley, Alberta Ferretti’s plaid, Kenzo’s croc, L’Wren Scott’s embroidery, and more.

