8 Jeans for Shoppers Who Avoid Denim Like the Plague

I'm about to get real with you. I have never been a jeans girl. In truth, I have always found them a bit uncomfortable and stiff—and I never felt like myself when I was wearing them.

However, in the the past couple seasons there's been an influx of denim options that have me rethinking my stance. I'm seeing polished washes, sophisticated details, and more tailored cuts in the formerly stiff bottoms. And I—yes, even I—have morphed into a denim-lover. 

Click through to see the styles that could turn anyone into a blue-jeans-believer. 

Contrast-cuff fisherman jeans

Loewe available at Matches Fashion $650 SHOP NOW
High-rise straight-leg jeans

Raey available at Matches Fashion $173 SHOP NOW
Rosa high-rise flared jeans

Attico available at Net-A-Porter $195 (originally $325) SHOP NOW
ENZYME WASH JEAN

Tibi available at Tibi $395 SHOP NOW
Dark-Wash High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Khaite available at Moda Operandi $290 SHOP NOW
Black Pearl Jean

available at Need Supply Co. $225 SHOP NOW
MID RISE DENIM CULOTTES

Zara available at Zara $50 SHOP NOW
DUANE WASH ENA JEAN

Nili Lotan available at Nili Lotan $425 SHOP NOW

