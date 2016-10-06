Snag These Pieces from J. Crew’s New Activewear Line with New Balance Before They Sell Out

Ring the alarm, because J. Crew just launched its first-ever activewear collection, and of course, it’s preppy spandex perfection. A collaboration with New Balance, the line features 20 new pieces of workout attire from sports bras to leggings, shorts, jackets, and more.

“This collection was a natural extension of our New Balance collaboration which we’ve been doing for years. To me it uses a palette of J. Crew color and classic sensibility with New Balance know how and expertise,” Somsack Sikhounmuong, head of J. Crew women’s design, said in a statement.

The brand chose inspiring real women to model the line, like Gracie Carvalho, a Muay Thai boxer; Taryn Toomey, founder of The Class; Taye Johnson, a SoulCycle instructor; and Rachael Wang, an editor and runner. In the campaign, the fierce women demo the many different ways that women sweat it out, from boxing to running, spinning, and even practicing yoga with their kids.

The collection features traditional J. Crew prints like stripes and polka dots in classically stylish color combos like blue and orange, navy and white, and pink and gray. From tanks and zip-ups to pullovers and sneaks, they’ll take you from your workout to that post-class green juice and beyond.

The affordable pieces range in price from $15 to $200, and they’ll be available on jcrew.com, newbalance.com, as well as in select J. Crew and New Balance stores starting on Oct. 11. Keep scrolling to see our favorites from the line, and mark your calendars now, because your new favorite line of workout gear is sure to sell out fast.