J.Crew Is Tie-Dying Its Iconic Striped Tees for Summer

There's one trend that dominates every summer year after year, and it's stripes. The nautical look is so major that J.Crew believes it deserves an entire holiday.

For the last two years J.Crew has welcomed warmer weather with it's own holiday, National Stripes Day. It's an opportunity for the brand (and shoppers) to take a love of stripes to the next level. Last year the retailer went all out, introducing limited-edition items like swimsuits, earrings, and umbrellas in the days leading up to the made-up holiday. The brand also has big plans for this year's National Stripes Day, which will take place on June 21.

In addition to the classic striped items that J.Crew stocks up on every summer, there will also be a host of limited-edition pieces to grab from J.Crew's collaboration with La Ligne and Poolside Bags.

La Ligne is French for "the line" and the brand is focused on stripes. The La Ligne x J.Crew collab includes a long-sleeve tie-dye shirt ($148; jcrew.com) covered in red stripes. Poolside Bags, a brand that specializes in adorable straw purses, created a tote ($150; jcrew.com) with strategically placed navy stripes.

Shop It: $150; jcrew.com.

Brace yourselves, stripe lovers. There's sure to be even more vertical and horizontal prints to grab this year during National Stripes Day.