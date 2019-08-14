This Meghan Markle-Approved Maternity Line Created an Affordable Collection with J.Crew

Image zoom Courtesy

If you're an expectant mom that's putting in work at the office, J.Crew and Hatch have all of your professional maternity-wear needs covered. The two brands have joined forces to release a promotion-worthy collection that'll make any expectant mother feel empowered.

For this maternity collaboration, Hatch (a brand that Meghan Markle relied on during her pregnancy), incorporated its expertise in maternity sizing into some of J.Crew's best-selling workwear styles. The Regent blazer, for example, has an elongated silhouette and four-season stretch material designed to flatter growing bellies. And the seams on the Resume dress were strategically removed to give women a comfortable fit throughout the duration of their pregnancies.

Image zoom Courtesy

The collection also includes versatile styles that can be incorporated into your weekend wardrobe. J.Crew and Hatch are calling these wear-everywhere pieces "30-second outfits." The lineup includes easy-to-throw-on dresses, a jumpsuit with an adjustable elastic in the back, and limited-edition cashmere sweaters that are definitely worth keeping in rotation long after you've given birth.

Shop the Hatch x J.Crew collection, priced from $60 to $298, on J.Crew and Hatch's website now.