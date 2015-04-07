Young Men's Guide to Style from American Living Sponsored by JCPenney

How should my denim fit?Buying a pair of jeans is about more than just your waist size. At American Living, we know that you have different needs for your denim, which is why we offer three distinct fits: a classic fit for those who want a great basic, a relaxed-fit for the guy who likes a little more room all around, and a relaxed bootcut fit for a slightly slimmer and dressier option. No matter what style suits you best, your jeans should rest comfortably near your hip bones. If you need a belt to keep them up, that is an indicator you need to go a size smaller.GET MORE INFO