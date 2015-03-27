Men's Guide to Style from American Living Sponsored by JCPenney

What is an easy way to get dressed for a holiday party?Just because you are heading to a holiday party doesn’t mean you need to dig out your formal attire. In fact, for most occasions you probably don’t even need to wear a sport coat. A great way to look polished without any hassle is to start with a basic pair of chinos. A versatile pant that works day and night, it is a great building block. Next, put on a plaid button-down and tuck it in. Finally, if you are feeling especially festive, don't be afraid of a novelty sweater, but if you prefer something more basic, go with your trusty half-zip.GET MORE INFO