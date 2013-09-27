Jay Z and Barneys New York Collaborate On a New Holiday Collection

Courtesy (2), Getty Images
Josephine Cusumano
Sep 27, 2013 @ 1:15 pm

He rocks Tom Ford, he made a Yankee hat more famous than a Yankee game, and now Jay Z is taking over Barneys New York. Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter (as they call him) is releasing the limited-edition collection, "A New York Holiday," featuring exclusive collaborations with creative directors from some of fashion's most prestigious design houses, including Balenciaga, Hoorsenbuhs, Balmain, and Proenza Schouler.  Items range from a Hublot timepiece to a cigar humidor, an 18-karat double ring, and a leather backpack. "With this project, Barneys New York and I were able to take the slickness, energy, and innovation of New York City and translate that into quality, timeless pieces," Jay Z said in a statement. The collection, which is available in a white, black, gold and silver color scheme, ranges in price from $70 to $33,900, and will be available beginning November 20 through January 3 at Barneys flagship stores and at barneys.com. Plus, it's all for a good cause! Twenty-five percent of all sales from "A New York Holiday" items will be donated to the Shawn Carter Foundation, which helps low-income students afford college through scholarship funds and more. Click through the gallery to see some of the exclusive pieces.

MORE:
Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Best On-Stage Moments
Photo of the Day: Jay-Z and Beyonce in Italy
Jay-Z's "Picasso Baby" Music Video

1 of 6 Courtesy

Sagmeister & Walsh Shopping Bag

The "New York Holiday" shopping bag was designed by both Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter and Sagmeister & Walsh and features the initials BNY (Barneys New York) NYC (New York City) SCC (Shawn Corey Carter). The bags will be available in all flagship locations across the country starting on November 20th.
Advertisement
2 of 6 Courtesy

Balenciaga Backpack

In black leather, available at barneys.com starting November 20th.
3 of 6 Courtesy

Stutterheim Raincoat

With gold snap buttons, available at barneys.com starting November 20th.
Advertisement
4 of 6 Courtesy

Hoorsenbuhs Ring

18 karat gold NYC edition double ring, available at barneys.com starting November 20th.
Advertisement
5 of 6 Courtesy

The Elder Statesman Blanket

Black-and-ivory color-blocked cashmere blanket, available at barneys.com starting November 20th.
Advertisement
6 of 6 Courtesy

Balmain Scarf

Black square-print scarf, available at barneys.com starting November 20th.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!