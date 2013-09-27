Jay Z and Barneys New York Collaborate On a New Holiday Collection

He rocks Tom Ford, he made a Yankee hat more famous than a Yankee game, and now Jay Z is taking over Barneys New York. Shawn 'Jay Z' Carter (as they call him) is releasing the limited-edition collection, "A New York Holiday," featuring exclusive collaborations with creative directors from some of fashion's most prestigious design houses, including Balenciaga, Hoorsenbuhs, Balmain, and Proenza Schouler. Items range from a Hublot timepiece to a cigar humidor, an 18-karat double ring, and a leather backpack. "With this project, Barneys New York and I were able to take the slickness, energy, and innovation of New York City and translate that into quality, timeless pieces," Jay Z said in a statement. The collection, which is available in a white, black, gold and silver color scheme, ranges in price from $70 to $33,900, and will be available beginning November 20 through January 3 at Barneys flagship stores and at barneys.com. Plus, it's all for a good cause! Twenty-five percent of all sales from "A New York Holiday" items will be donated to the Shawn Carter Foundation, which helps low-income students afford college through scholarship funds and more. Click through the gallery to see some of the exclusive pieces.

