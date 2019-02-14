This Meghan Markle-Loved Brand Just Launched the Denim Line of the Year

Image zoom Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The moment Meghan Markle stepped out in that dazzling cobalt blue dress was the exact moment we knew we needed more cobalt blue in our closets. Since then, she’s worn the flattering stretch dress by designer Jason Wu four times. While we might hesitate to drop nearly two grand on the fabulous, designer piece ($1,895; nordstrom.com), we’ll most definitely be shopping the latest Jason Wu x 3x1 denim collaboration that just dropped today.

The nine-piece collection features ready-to-wear denim separates, including raw-edge shorts that have us craving summer, contrast-stitched tapered jeans, and a white midi skirt that we could totally see Meghan wearing to one of Harry’s tennis matches.

The two NYC-based brands — Jason Wu and 3x1 — brought their respective expertises to the table with this tightly curated line. Wu, who excels at creating elegant silhouettes from comfortable, wearable materials, was a natural partner for 3x1, which is an industry leader in tailored denim.

The collection ranges from $225 to $325, on par with 3x1’s in-house designs, but it’s a steal compared to Wu’s line, Jason Wu Collection, which goes up to nearly $2,500.

Shop the latest collection from one of Meghan Markle’s go-to designers at 3x1denim.com.

Image zoom 3x1

To buy: $265; 3x1denim.com

Image zoom 3x1

To buy: $325; 3x1denim.com

Image zoom 3x1

To buy: $225; 3x1denim.com