8 Times Jason Momoa Wore the Hell Out of the Color Pink

We've been obsessing over Lisa Bonet's outfits for decades, but we can't forget to give her husband, Jason Momoa, some credit, too. Not many people can get away with wearing a scrunchie on the red carpet, or go full matchy-matchy with their spouse without it looking cheesy. But somehow, he's done it all, while also keeping in line with his casual-cool style and wearing a whole lot of pink.

It's true: for award shows or premieres, the actor has been known to go with pale pink suits, or to add a pop of color through pink layers and shoes. Off-duty, he'll wear pink jackets, or pants, or jet through the airport in a comfy pink sweater. We're not sure why he loves the color so much, but he's definitely inspired us to give this typically sweet shade another chance.

While visiting The Kelly Clarkson Show, Momoa wore a pink knit sweater and trousers, perfectly pulling off the monochromatic trend.

At the Oscars, he looked both dapper and casual in his pink Fendi suit, which he wore with a matching scrunchie.

What better way to complete an all-black look than with a pink jacket?

This color works for both chilly temps and warmer ones. Momoa has proven that it's a year-round trend.

At an Aquaman fan event in Sydney, Australia, the star wore a light-colored suit paired with pale pink loafers.

Need to find something to wear to the airport? Pink sweatshirts have this actor's stamp of approval.

Last year, Momoa reminded us that pink can also be styled with another fall color: cranberry. A good combo to remember when planning that Thanksgiving outfit.