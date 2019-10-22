Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Basically Wore the Same Outfit on the Red Carpet

Image zoom NICK AGRO/Getty Images

In a world where celebrity couples seem to break up every other day, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are still going strong. Aside from the fact that the actor gushes about his wife every chance he gets (it's actually adorable), the two attended the premiere of Momoa's Apple TV show, SEE, on Monday night, and walked the read carpet wearing very similar outfits.

Momoa went with his typical casual-cool vibe, showing off a dusty pink suit styled with a white, ribbed tank and a pair of beige suede boots. Bonet wore a suit as well, but skipped something shiny and light in favor of a sleek, black option, which also matched her shoes and her clutch. Overall, the looks were very his-and-hers, with both stars even choosing similar accessories, opting to pile on the jewelry and wear statement necklaces.

Of course, this fashion move brings us back to when the duo went to the 2019 Oscars wearing all-pink outfits, right down to Momoa's scrunchie. It might be time to alert George and Amal Clooney — there's clearly another pair coming for their subtly-coordinated couple style crown.