20 Times Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Made Coordinating Outfits Look So Freakin’ Cool

Like most of the world, we're kiiinda obsessed with Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, AKA Lilakoi Moon. Their love story is fascinating, their family dynamic is inspiring (Momoa and Bonet's ex, Lenny Kravitz, are pals!), and their coordinated couple style is pretty darn cute, too. Not only have these two been known to wear his-and-her suits on the red carpet, they also share a very similar aesthetic and have been dressing alike for years.

Since their first red carpet appearance, it been obvious this duo is super in sync. Both Momoa and Bonet seem to enjoy scarves and jewelry, have a thing for leather jackets, and give off a relaxed, chill, eccentric sort of vibe — in the coolest and best way possible.

When It Was All in the Details

Take a closer look and you'll see how both stars worked some orange-red jewelry into their outfits back in 2010.

When They Each Needed Something Extra

Such as two skinny scarves, to add a pop of pattern.

When It Was a Full Family Affair

Along with Bonet's daughter, Zoë Kravitz, the couple chose dark, structured, form-fitting outfits for the premiere of Conan The Barbarian.

When There Was a Classic Color Scheme

You really can't go wrong with black and white.

When They Both Had Fun With Their Looks

Momoa and Bonet may have invented 2019's fashion clown trend — all the way back in 2011.

When the Couple Made Suits Seem Casual

They dressed them down with a T-shirt, distressed boots, and an old hat.

When They Both Had the Same Idea

AKA layering with a leather jacket.

When They Stepped Out in Dark Colors and Black Boots

Although Momoa's boots were a bit more worn-in than Bonet's.

When They Couldn't Pass Up a Theme

Once you realize this is the Mad Max: Fury Road premiere, these outfits make total sense.

When They Found the Happy Medium Between Fancy and Casual

Between Momoa's suit and T-shirt pairing and Bonet's flowy back dress, the couple looked sleek and comfy at the same time.

When Outerwear Made Their Outfits

Plus, Bonet made sure to include her number one fashion staple: a hat.

When They Looked Ready to Party

At the Justice League premiere, the two strayed from their typical loose, laid-back vibe, going with a tailored navy suit and a tight red dress indead.

When Velvet Was the Common Thread

Bonet made her printed dress seem less formal with a belt and headscarf. Momoa, on the other hand, paired his blazer with gray leather pants.

When It Was All About the Length

Not only did Momoa trade his blazer for a top coat, the fringe detail on Bonet's dress grazed the floor.

When the Color of the Night Was Pink

Wrist schrunchie and all!

...Even at the After Party

The duo traded their red carpet ensembles for ones in a slightly darker shade.

When Momoa's Jacket Matched Bonet's Dress

That pop of pink didn't just look good on him — it coordinated with her printed dress, too.

When the Fendi Fashion Show Called For Sheer

He saw her naked dress and raised her a naked shirt.

When Things Were Sweet and Subtle

Like how the pattern on Bonet's white, purple, and pink number paired perfectly with Momoa's purple suit.

When They Actually Wore the Same Thing

Their his-and-her suits stole all our attention at the premiere of Apple TV+'s See.