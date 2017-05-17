We're Feeling Jasmine Sanders's Preppy-Casual Vibes in Reebok's New Campaign

Fitness maven and major Instagram star, Jasmine Sanders (you may know her as @golden_barbie) has teamed up with Reebok and ladyfootlocker.com to front the new Reebok Classic campaign—and according to Sanders, it was a major no-brainer. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Reebok and its unique take on street style and fitness,” the model shared. Add to that, she’s a firm believer in the campaign’s mission. “This collection really shows women and young girls that you can be fit and fabulous—and that message is very important to me as I live it every day.”

The sunny beauty is photographed at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, wearing standout pieces from the new streetwear collection. From candy striped coordinates to logo baby tees to off-duty leggings, Sanders and Reebok x Lady Foot Locker team up to give us major fitspo vibes. See the stunning campaign below, and shop the collection available nationwide in-store and online at ladyfootlocker.com and reebok.com.

LOGO SWEATSHIRT AND CONTRAST LEGGINGS

Shop the look: Sweatshirt, $50; urbanoutfitters.com. Leggings, $25; reebok.com. Sneakers, $75; reebok.com.

VARSITY TEE AND LEATHER SNEAKERS

Shop the look: T-shirt, $35; reebok.com. Sneakers, $80; reebok.com.

STRIPED SET AND WHITE SNEAKERS

Shop the look: Sneakers, $85; reebok.com

LOGO BABY TEE AND BLACK SNEAKERS

Shop the look: T-shirt, $30; reebok.com for a similar style. Sneakers, $85; reebok.com.

