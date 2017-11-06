January Deals & Steals

Nov 06, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Safari Cuff 20% Off!
Safari Cuff 20% Off!
Gold-filled cuff with Swarovski crystals, Robyn Rhodes, $52.80 after discount (originally $66); at robynrhodes.com.

Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from December 13th to January 10th.
Everyday Studs 30% Off!
Everyday Studs 30% Off!
Gold-plated earrings, Jenny Bird, $42 after discount (originally $60); at jennybird.com.

Receive 30% off any jewelry purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE30 at checkout. Offer valid from December 13th to January 10th.
20% Off Sculpted Bracelets!
20% Off Sculpted Bracelets!
Gold-plated bangles, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, $140 and $116 after discount (originally $130 and $145); 212-944-6480.

Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from December 13th to January 10th.
Ruffled Ring 20% Off!
Ruffled Ring 20% Off!
Gold-plated ring, By Boe, $44 after discount (originally $55); at byboe.com.

Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE20 at checkout. Offer valid from December 13th to January 10th.
