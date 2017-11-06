January Deals & Steals

whitelogo
InStyle.com
Nov 06, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Safari Cuff 20% Off!
Gold-filled cuff with Swarovski crystals, Robyn Rhodes, $52.80 after discount (originally $66); at
robynrhodes.com
.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code
INSTYLE20
at checkout. Offer valid from December 13th to January 10th.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Everyday Studs 30% Off!
Gold-plated earrings, Jenny Bird, $42 after discount (originally $60); at
jennybird.com
.
DETAILS
Receive 30% off any jewelry purchase. Enter promo code
INSTYLE30
at checkout. Offer valid from December 13th to January 10th.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
20% Off Sculpted Bracelets!
Gold-plated bangles, Ben-Amun by Isaac Manevitz, $140 and $116 after discount (originally $130 and $145); 212-944-6480.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code
INSTYLE20
at checkout. Offer valid from December 13th to January 10th.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Ruffled Ring 20% Off!
Gold-plated ring, By Boe, $44 after discount (originally $55); at
byboe.com
.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code
INSTYLE20
at checkout. Offer valid from December 13th to January 10th.
Time Inc. Digital Studio
1
of
5
