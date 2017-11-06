January Deals & Steals

Win one of 50 clutches from Avon
Time Inc. Digital Studio
20% off all purchases on ninashoes.com
Time Inc. Digital Studio
Win one of five pink DXG-567 HD Camcorders
Courtesy of DxgTechUsa.com
Win one of two Nyrius Entourage7 Talking Translators
Courtesy of Nyrius
Win one of 50 Napoleon Perdis sets
Courtesy of Napoleon Perdis
Win one of 150 Bare Escentuals RareMinerals Purely Nourishing moisturizers
Courtesy of Bare Escentuals
20% off all purchases on JulesSmithDesigns.com
Courtesy of JulesSmithDesigns.com
25% off all purchases on pauladorf.com
Courtesy of Paula Dorf
25% off all purchases on lauraelizabethjewelry.com
Courtesy of Laura Elizabeth
15% off purchases on richandskinnyjeans.com
Courtesy of Rich and Skinny Jeans
25% off all purchases on sureshbeauty.com
Courtesy of Suresh Beauty
20% off all purchases on tejani.com
Courtesy of Tejani
20% off all purchases on idomdesigns.com
Courtesy of IdomDesigns.com
20% off all PureGloss on janeiredale.com
Courtesy of Jane Iredale
25% off all purchases on eyebuydirect.com
Courtesy of Eyebuydirect.com
20% off sale items on daniblack.com
Courtesy of Daniblack
1 of 17
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
6 of 16 Courtesy of Bare Escentuals
Win one of 150 Bare Escentuals RareMinerals Purely Nourishing moisturizers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement