January Deals & Steals

6 of 16 Courtesy of Bare Escentuals

Win one of 150 Bare Escentuals RareMinerals Purely Nourishing moisturizers

Light-weight and gentle this new moisturizer from RareMinerals will help renew and nourish your skin. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Rene Zellweger are fans of this beauty brand. Check out bareescentuals.com for a chance to win from December 19th to January 31st.