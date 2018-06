January 17-24

35 of 37 Harpo Productions/AP photo

Lady Gaga Dishes To Oprah

What does one wear for her first interview with Oprah? If you're Lady Gaga, a white mesh jumpsuit covered in paillettes of course! The singer sat down with the queen of talk on Friday to discuss her wild fashion and her music wearing a custom-made bodysuit by Nicolas Petrou and a sporting a headful of spikes. Gaga (who doesn’t like the be called ‘Lady’) was in awe of her world-famous host. “You are the most amazing person in the world,” she gushed while presenting Oprah with a hair bow and Jean Paul Gaultier sunglasses (right). “All my songs have their own wardrobe,” she explained. “I really like shoulder pads and a lot of my outfits have them.” She also confessed her vice for buying teetering heels. “I love stripper shoes. So we buy very inexpensive ones and embellish them.”



- Joyann King