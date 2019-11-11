Jane Fonda Revealed Something Very Surprising About Her Red Protest Coat

While Jane Fonda is best known for her acting career and activism, she also holds the title of style icon. Fans are quick to notice whenever she walks the red carpet in a sparkly green jumpsuit, or shows up to an event wearing a structured set. But while protesting climate change on Capitol Hill, the star made an important and surprising fashion announcement tied to the hubbub around her red Max Mara coat.

In a video recorded by journalist Nicholas Ballasy on Nov. 1, Fonda revealed that she's quitting clothes shopping for good.

Image zoom Tom Williams/Getty Images

“You see this coat?” she asked, grabbing the robe-like design, which she's been spotted in up to four different times. “I needed something red, and so I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I'm going to ever buy.”

The 81 year old revealed that it was 16-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg who inspired her to think more about consumerism and the "strong-hold" it has over us. Still, the star joked that her personal ban may not be forever forever. “I’m going to live to 100, maybe," she whispered, suggesting she might need something new over time.

Image zoom NurPhoto/Getty Images

Fonda did take a moment explain why, exactly, she doesn't want to buy more clothing, highlighting a point she's been making for a while now.

“When I talk to people and say, ‘We don’t really need to keep shopping. We shouldn’t look to shopping for our identity. We just don’t need more stuff,’ I have to walk the talk," she said. "So, I’m not buying any more clothes. I'll have a lot of free time."

Fonda's big announcement doesn't necessarily mean we'll never see her wear anything new ever again. For big events, celebrities and their stylists often borrow clothes from designers, so it's possible the star will get something on loan, rather than choose pieces from her own closet. However, we'll definitely be thinking about Fonda and this movement the next time we buy a white T-shirt or pair of boots because we "need" them.