Jamie Chung's Bridal Fashion Week Diary

Whether we’re swooning over her flawless style or taking note of her beauty must-haves, we’re always admiring the gorgeous, sweeter-than-pie Jamie Chung (note: she really is the nicest, coolest girl ever).

So when she invited us along to experience Bridal Fashion Week with her in New York City while she hunts down the perfect wedding dress, we slipped on our finest swingy spring skirt, freshened up our bold red lip and hopped in a cab to go hang with her.

The actress, who is planning her wedding to fiancé and fellow actor Bryan Greenberg (have you seen her stunning engagement ring?), and is also starring on NBC’s new J.J. Abrams-produced drama, Believe, is quite the busy little bee. But finding a couple of afternoons to squeeze in bridal gown perusing? No problemo.

Day one kicked off with a private visit to Monique Lhuillier’s Madison Avenue showroom, where the designer took Chung through her breathtaking new collection. After meeting Lhuillier and taking one glance at a room full of romantic statement gowns, Chung realized choosing a wedding dress might be harder than she anticipated. “I turned to Monique and before I could even say anything, she said 'don't worry, we've got plenty of time to figure it out,'" said Chung.

By the end of the afternoon, Chung came to the conclusion that perhaps playing princess for the day is exactly the kind of wedding look she had in mind. "Growing up I was the tomboy, playing sports and getting dirty," Chung shared. "I never daydreamed about my 'big day,' nor did I ever want to be the princess. It wasn't until this very moment, standing in Monique's showroom, I realized I do want to be the princess in a fairy-tale wedding...This is really happening!"

"I took a step back to look at the collection as a whole and I found myself in a glorious cloud of silk, satin, tulle and crystals. This must be what heaven looks like!"

The next morning, we met Chung for coffee (a lot of coffee) and croissants before dashing off to the Marchesa Spring 2015 Bridal collection show at Canoe Studios, where she sat front row in a gorgeous bold red blazer by Reese and Riley and skirt by Elizabeth and James, which she accessorized with the perfect red lip. Her seat mate? None other than film honcho Harvey Weinstein, playing the good hubby (he's married to Marchesa's Georgina Chapman).

So, after seeing all those gowns sashaying down the runway, what will she wear on her big day? The verdict is still out, but our new favorite girl-next-door says she’s now rethinking what she wants in a wedding dress in the first place. “I'm really loving the colored dresses,” she says. “I thought I wanted a white dress but now I'm considering a bit of color!”

1 of 18 Courtney Dudley

Starting the Day Off Right

"I started off the day taking a long stroll from our apartment in FIDI to 'Russ & Daughters' for some coffee and bagels," she says.
2 of 18 Courtney Dudley

Dressing for the Sunshine

"I decided to wear a skirt and a graphic rose printed top (both from Cameo the Label) because the gorgeous weather called for it. Spring is finally here!"
3 of 18 Courtney Dudley

Sneak Peek of the Collection

"Monique was kind enough to give me a private sneak peak into her Spring 2015 Bridal collection. When I arrived, her talented team were still putting on the final touches for the big show; altering gowns for the models, hand painting crystals, sewing beads and embellishments onto delicate silk tulle. She showed me the blue prints and staging for her show, walked me through her collection, and explained each dress in detail."
4 of 18 Courtney Dudley

Beautiful Gowns Galore

"This is what happens when you walk into a showroom and every dress you see, you fall in love with! I turned to Monique and before I could even say anything, she said 'don't worry, we've got plenty of time to figure it out.'"
5 of 18 Courtney Dudley

Looking At Dresses for the First Time

"I honestly don't know what I want for my wedding dress. Again, this is all so new to me. I've never looked at wedding dresses until today. I do have an idea for what I thought I wanted, which was a trumpet silhouette with a long train made of a light, yet full material (doesn't make any sense right?). And now I'm even more confused!"
6 of 18 Courtney Dudley

On Meeting Monique Lhuillier

"I love Monique. We had met backstage a couple of months before her Spring 2015 fashion show," says Chung. "I love her because she took the time to have real conversations with each of her guests before being whisked away to start her show. What amazed me was that she was able to stay so calm and so kind to everyone around her."
7 of 18 Courtney Dudley

The Princess Moment

"Growing up I was the tomboy, playing sports and getting dirty. I never day dreamed about my 'big day,' nor did I every want to be the princess," dishes Chung. "It wasn't until this very moment, standing in Monique's showroom, I realized I DO want to be the princess in a fairy tale wedding...This is really happening!"
8 of 18 Courtney Dudley

Up Close and Personal

"I took a step back to look at the collection as a whole and as time slowed I found myself in a glorious cloud of silk, satin, tulle and crystals. This must be what heaven looks like!"
9 of 18 Courtney Dudley

The Last Moments

"It was such an honor to see her collection in person before it goes down the runway. There's a surprise. Don't worry, I won't spoil anything. But I will give you a hint. There will be beautiful colors coming down the runway, which will make you question whether or not you'll want to wear white on your wedding day."
10 of 18 Courtney Dudley

Early Morning Breakfast on Day 2

The second day, Jamie and InStyle met for an early breakfast before heading to the Marchesa show together. Her choice? "A croissant, fruit and loads of coffee!"
11 of 18 Courtney Dudley

Today's Fashion Choice

"I have this amazing black and white caged skirt from Elizabeth and James that I wanted to rock," she says of her ensemble. "I'm also trying to wear more color, so I went with a bold red blazer by Reese and Riley."
12 of 18 Courtney Dudley

On the Agenda

After fueling up with breakfast, off to the Marchesa Spring 2015 Bridal Show we went!
13 of 18 Courtney Dudley

Beauty Fix

"Mind the bumps!," she says of doing her makeup en route. "Quick touch up before heading into the show. Thank goodness for iPhones."
14 of 18 Courtney Dudley

Red Hot

Chung accessorized her look with a bold red lip and a sophisticated ponytail.
15 of 18 Courtney Dudley

Showtime

Inside the elegant venue, Chung awaits the show to begin. That fabulous tank top she's wearing? Cameo and Label, the same designer as yesterday's skirt and graphic rose printed top.
16 of 18 Courtney Dudley

Taking It All In

"I got to sit with Georgina parents and Harvey Weinstein!" says Jamie. I chatted about my show 'Believe' and he had mentioned being good friends with Alfonso Cuaron (director/creator of our show), and said that he would check it out! I was floored."
17 of 18 Courtney Dudley

Oh, Those Dresses!

Chung takes in all the embroidery and detailing of the beautiful dresses at Marchesa.
18 of 18 Courtney Dudley

A Final Glance

"I'm really loving the colored dresses," says Jamie on trends that surprised her from Bridal Fashion Week. "I thought I wanted a white dress but now I'm considering a bit of color!"

