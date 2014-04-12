Jamie Chung's Bridal Fashion Week Diary

Whether we’re swooning over her flawless style or taking note of her beauty must-haves, we’re always admiring the gorgeous, sweeter-than-pie Jamie Chung (note: she really is the nicest, coolest girl ever).

So when she invited us along to experience Bridal Fashion Week with her in New York City while she hunts down the perfect wedding dress, we slipped on our finest swingy spring skirt, freshened up our bold red lip and hopped in a cab to go hang with her.

The actress, who is planning her wedding to fiancé and fellow actor Bryan Greenberg (have you seen her stunning engagement ring?), and is also starring on NBC’s new J.J. Abrams-produced drama, Believe, is quite the busy little bee. But finding a couple of afternoons to squeeze in bridal gown perusing? No problemo.

Day one kicked off with a private visit to Monique Lhuillier’s Madison Avenue showroom, where the designer took Chung through her breathtaking new collection. After meeting Lhuillier and taking one glance at a room full of romantic statement gowns, Chung realized choosing a wedding dress might be harder than she anticipated. “I turned to Monique and before I could even say anything, she said 'don't worry, we've got plenty of time to figure it out,'" said Chung.

By the end of the afternoon, Chung came to the conclusion that perhaps playing princess for the day is exactly the kind of wedding look she had in mind. "Growing up I was the tomboy, playing sports and getting dirty," Chung shared. "I never daydreamed about my 'big day,' nor did I ever want to be the princess. It wasn't until this very moment, standing in Monique's showroom, I realized I do want to be the princess in a fairy-tale wedding...This is really happening!"

See the photos of Jamie Chung at Bridal Fashion Week

"I took a step back to look at the collection as a whole and I found myself in a glorious cloud of silk, satin, tulle and crystals. This must be what heaven looks like!"

The next morning, we met Chung for coffee (a lot of coffee) and croissants before dashing off to the Marchesa Spring 2015 Bridal collection show at Canoe Studios, where she sat front row in a gorgeous bold red blazer by Reese and Riley and skirt by Elizabeth and James, which she accessorized with the perfect red lip. Her seat mate? None other than film honcho Harvey Weinstein, playing the good hubby (he's married to Marchesa's Georgina Chapman).

So, after seeing all those gowns sashaying down the runway, what will she wear on her big day? The verdict is still out, but our new favorite girl-next-door says she’s now rethinking what she wants in a wedding dress in the first place. “I'm really loving the colored dresses,” she says. “I thought I wanted a white dress but now I'm considering a bit of color!”

Take a step behind the scenes with Jamie as she attends fashion shows and visits designer showrooms in our gallery, Jamie Chung's Fashion Week Diary.