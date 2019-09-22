Jameela Jamil Couldn't Remember If She Wore Underwear to the Emmys

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz

Getting ready for the Emmys Awards is always an involved process. There's the before prep, the glam, getting dressed and, if you're Jameela Jamil, receiving an IV because you're sick. With a day like that, it's totally understandable that The Good Place actress couldn't remember what, exactly, she had on underneath her Monique Lhuillier look — or if she was wearing anything at all.

"I’m completely naked under this," she revealed to InStyle while walking the red carpet. "I think I have underpants on. I can't remember. I knew it was going to be hot today and I didn't want to seal in all the juices. Also, I don't really do Spanx.”

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It was also hard not to compare Jamil's seafoam ensemble to that of a Disney princess, which was something that actually helped the star make her final decision.

“I went through about four or five dresses, but as soon as I put this on, everyone knew that I had to come here tonight dressed as Princess Jasmine.”

VIDEO: Watch Jameela Jamil Arrive on the Emmys Red Carpet

Of course, because Jamil felt so sick, she ended up leaving the awards show right after the red carpet, but her brief appearance is definitely one we'll remember for years.

With reporting by Brandi Fowler.