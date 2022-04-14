What's Even Hotter Than Jacob Elordi? Jacob Elordi With a Tiny Bag

You know him for his villainous jock role on Euphoria, the cult-favorite Netflix movie trilogy The Kissing Booth, and his wildly dashing good looks: Jacob Elordi is one of the hottest commodities in Hollywood right now — in more ways than one. He's quickly becoming a bona fide movie star with roles in both small- and big-screen projects alike (like his appearance in Ben Affleck's Deep Water and upcoming films He Went That Way and Parallel, both currently in production). He has also become an influential figure at fashion events, thanks to his impeccable sense of style, towering stature, and chiseled jawline. And one of his staples was also mirrored in many of the 2022 menswear collections: mini man bags.