What's Even Hotter Than Jacob Elordi? Jacob Elordi With a Tiny Bag
You know him for his villainous jock role on Euphoria, the cult-favorite Netflix movie trilogy The Kissing Booth, and his wildly dashing good looks: Jacob Elordi is one of the hottest commodities in Hollywood right now — in more ways than one. He's quickly becoming a bona fide movie star with roles in both small- and big-screen projects alike (like his appearance in Ben Affleck's Deep Water and upcoming films He Went That Way and Parallel, both currently in production). He has also become an influential figure at fashion events, thanks to his impeccable sense of style, towering stature, and chiseled jawline. And one of his staples was also mirrored in many of the 2022 menswear collections: mini man bags.
Over the years, the actor has stepped out numerous times with chic little bags slung over his shoulder. From Fendi and Burberry to Bottega Veneta, trendy cross-bodies accompany his menswear repertoire seamlessly. The Australian actor isn't the only one to be participating in the fad — men's satchels were all over the runways this past season at brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton.
If you're wondering what Jacob carries in such a tiny receptacle, you're not alone. Perhaps he always has a camera or some film, given the movie buff's interest in filmmaking. While we may never know for sure, this could provide some hints.
Below, we've rounded up all the times that Jacob added at least 10 levels of hotness with a tiny man bag incorporated into his look. Read on to see the trend in action. Satisfaction is guaranteed.
February 5, 2020
A scruffy Jacob attended the launch of Fendi's Solar Dream collection in New York City, where he wore an asymmetric, short-sleeve striped sweater, black trousers, and a black leather baguette embellished with a gold buckle in the shape of the label's geometric logo.
February 17, 2020
The actor attended the Autumn/Winter 2020 Burberry show while wearing gray slacks with a white T-shirt over a bedazzled long-sleeve shirt. A black rectangular cross-body worn in the front completed his look.
September 2020
Jacob ran some errands with a black leather purse slung around his back because he is a functional king. Men need storage, too, especially when their hands are full with two coffees. I take mine with cream and sugar, Jacob, just FYI.
February 18, 2022
Here, the young actor is seen attending a Burberry event in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a button-embellished tan sweater over a button down and black trousers. Oh and, of course, a crescent-shaped black leather bag gave the look a sophisticated twist.
February 26, 2022
The trend continued into this year with Jacob attending the Bottega Veneta show in Milan, where he wore a matching set and a bag in the brand's signature woven leather design. Props to the lollipop for nabbing the most sought-after role in Hollywood.