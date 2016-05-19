15 Times Jackie Kennedy Wore Her Favorite Accessory—White Gloves

Evening Standard/Getty Images
Priya Rao
May 19, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Jackie Kennedy had many style identifiers: the pillbox hats, the ladylike suits, the oversize sunglasses, but one of our favorites was her white gloves. The polished accessory recalls a different time in fashion, when dressing the part was paramount (current style setters like Amal Clooney are attempting to bring them back).

Whether they were long or short, Jackie wore white gloves for many important occasions, including lunch with Queen Elizabeth II, the 1961 Inaugural Ball, and most importantly her picturesque 1953 wedding to John F. Kennedy. But the gloves didn't just make appearances at formal events—she even wore them when running around with her young children Caroline and John Jr. Ahead, we take a look back at the First Lady's most glamorous glove moments for some much-needed sartorial inspiration.

1 of 15 Everett Collection Historical/Alamy

1953

Though shorter than usual, Kennedy sported white gloves on her 1953 wedding day to JFK.

2 of 15 Underwood Archives/UIG/REX/Shutterstock

1961

At the 1961 Inaugural Ball, Kennedy matched her white gloves to her white gown with sheer overlay. 

3 of 15 Keystone Pictures USA/Alamy

1961

At the Palace of Versailles, Kennedy made an elegant entrance in an embellished white gown and matching gloves.   

4 of 15 Keystone Pictures USA/Alamy

1961

Kennedy was the picture of 1960s glamour in a pale blue bow-accented gown and white gloves with her husband, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip.

5 of 15 AP Images

1961

Simple white gloves were the perfect accent to this textured look.

6 of 15 Everett Collection Historical/Alamy

1961

On a chilly night, the white gloves were as practical as they were stylish.

7 of 15 Evening Standard/Getty Images

1962

Here, Kennedy wore almost all of her style identifiers: the classic suit, white gloves, and a pillbox hat.

8 of 15 AP Images

1962

A pale pink shift, pearls, and white gloves proved to be a winning look for Kennedy in India.

9 of 15 Getty Images

1962

This strapless gown-and-glove combo can easily be worn today. 

10 of 15 Everett Collection Historical/Alamy

1962

Kennedy pulled out all the stops with her dramatic floral gown, cape, and gloves in Berlin. 

11 of 15 AP Images

1963

Outside of a private Easter service in Palm Beach, Kennedy wore her gloves with a chic shift dress and headscarf.

12 of 15 DAVID MAGNUS/REX/Shutterstock

1965

Kennedy went for a monochromatic look in all white. 

13 of 15 DAVID MAGNUS/REX/Shutterstock

1965

The white gloves weren't just reserved for formal events; here, Kennedy wore them with her young son John Jr.

14 of 15 Keystone Pictures USA/Alamy

1965

In London, Kennedy wore her white gloves with a chic coat, scarf, and slingbacks for a day out with her children.

15 of 15 Marka/Alamy

1967

Who says airplane travel can't be glamorous?

