5 Wedding Style Lessons to Learn from Jackie Kennedy

Few women compare to Jackie Kennedy, the icon whose grace and style forever set the bar for First Lady fashion. Even fewer can say they had the wedding of the century. When Jackie and JFK tied the knot on Sept. 12, 1953 in Newport, R.I., every moment from the Big Day went down in history for being memorable, from the walk down the aisle to the bridal party photo op to the 1,200-guest reception, all of which made national news (and drew a crowd of 2,000 fans).

Fast forward fifteen years, and her second wedding, to Aristotle Onassis, was also tastefully done—they were married in a tiny chapel located in Skorpios, Greece. Smaller in scale, but beautiful nonetheless.

And now that wedding season is upon us, there's no better way to celebrate upcoming nuptials than with a look at key wedding style lessons learned from one of the chicest brides in history. Looking to make an entrance? A dramatic, ground-grazing veil like Jackie's would definitely turn heads. If a traditional wedding dress isn't your thing, say "I do" in a sleek georgette lace cocktail dress, like Jackie's so-chic Valentino number. Lock down your bridal style with a scroll through Jackie-approved fashion lessons.