16 Style Lessons to Learn from Jackie Kennedy 

One doesn't become a style icon without a signature look. For Jackie Kennedy, that meant well-tailored skirt sets often paired with her perfectly coordinated pillbox hat and white gloves—a look (aka the "Jackie") that not only forever set the bar for First Lady fashion, but was also deeply adored, even decades after her time in office.

But as much as we love her work uniform, it was her string of effortless off-duty ensembles that proved just how much innate chicness coursed through her. Take this candid photo of Jackie captured by paparazzo Ron Galello in 1971 (see, top), for instance. With the wind-whipped strands, the confidently simple henley tee and jeans, her trademark round shades in hand, it's a portrait that encapsulates undone perfection at its best—a look that so many can only hope to emulate.

All of this is to say, there's a lot to learn from this icon. So we dug through the archives and unearthed the most brilliant examples of Jackie Kennedy's style during every kind of occasion, from formal affairs to nautical excursions to street-chic errands. Scroll through and study up on these 16 style lessons to channel Jackie whenever you can.

