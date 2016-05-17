Jackie Kennedy's Most Iconic Hyannis Port Style Moments

Fact: Jackie Kennedy was, is, and forever will be a style icon. The woman oozed glamour, whether she was donning a pillbox hat during her First Lady years or sporting oversize sunglasses and sportswear separates during her working woman '70s days. Simply put, she always managed to project polish and sophistication, no matter what she was wearing.

Case in point: During her summers in Hyannis Port, Mass., with the rest of the Kennedy family, she dressed in simple everyday pieces, like tees, shorts, and wide-brim sun hats. Now given the unexpected summer temperatures (sometimes sunny, other times windy), sand, and sunscreen, this is an extra hard feat, but Jackie never lost her sartorial savvy. Below, get some summer style inspiration from the former First Lady's most iconic fashion moments at Hyannis Port.