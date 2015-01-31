J. Crew Bridal Does Shorts For Spring 2015! See the "Beach-Themed" Collection

J. Crew has come a long way from its preppy catalog days, reaching far beyond the walls of its mall-situated brick-and-morter store. These days, the brand is the ultimate purveyor of effortless chic, delivering laidback-cool looks that speak to the modern-day girl. So it makes sense that the J. Crew bride would share a similar aesthetic.

Molly Schaul, the director of wedding design at J. Crew, is the genius behind the brand's bridal line, and she makes it her mission to cater to the modern-day bride (or in her words, "the anti-bride") with unexpected creations. Last year, J. Crew broke ground with playful cami-and-skirt separates and one incredibly novel eyelash lace jumpsuit. And for spring 2015, Schaul has done it again—with bridal shorts.

"A lot of modern brides are always looking for something that will allow them to take a risk and be unique at their weddings but still keep that timeless aesthetic so they'll be happy looking back at their photographs in 20 years," Schaul tells InStyle. "The shorts are a perfect option for beach weddings but also offer a really unique opportunity to be bold in a casual setting."

The beach (or destination) theme was the starting point and primary focus for the collection, with motifs inspired by Hawaiian florals and new bridal separates that blend ease and elegance, like crop tops with a matching skirt or a tiered floor-grazing number.

"Brides are so much more daring and playful with their choices for all of their wedding events today," Schaul explains. "It has always been my dream to have a collection where the bride has the freedom to mix and match separate pieces that truly express her own personality."

See for yourself—from modern pieces to more traditional gowns, take a look at the full J. Crew spring 2015 bridal collection, ahead.

