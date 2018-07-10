Tens of Millions of Women That Never Could, Can Now Shop J. Crew

July 10th marks the first step toward J. Crew breaking down the walls that have for so long kept tens of millions of consumers from being able to shop in their stores. While definitely long overdue, we're excited to announce that J. Crew has teamed up with size inclusive brand (and basically size scientists who make sure design is never compromised for the sake of fit), Universal Standard to rethink the brand's entire approach to sizing and fit across all categories.

J. Crew

VIDEO: Right Now: Rihanna on Her New Savage x Fenty Lingerie Line

“Because great style and great fit are important to all of our customers, thoughtful sizing and attention to fit are at the center of our design process," Lisa Greenwald, J. Crew's Chief Merchandising Officer tells InStyle.com exclusively. "We’re honored to have partnered with Universal Standard, experts in the field, on this collection which kicks off a much larger rollout of extended sizes, new fits, and fabrications across the brand. We’re on a mission to make great style available to everyone."

J. Crew

Expect to find what you always find (and love) at J. Crew, but now in sizes ranging from XXS-5X. Yes, that's right. You won't get different offerings based on your sizing from this capsule. All items will come in all size runs: amazing stripes, serviceable sundresses, and workwear pieces you'll actually want to wear outside of the office. Imagine that. And get this: nothing is over $250.

J. Crew

You can shop the entire collection on JCrew.com starting July 10.