J. Crew Just Launched the Must-Have Collaboration of the Summer

Earlier this summer, J. Crew all but declared 2018 as The Summer of Fun. And so far, they have not disappointed. Yesterday, the brand announced that finally, albeit a bit late, they were introducing plus size, up to 5X. Inclusive fashion? Fun.

Before that, the brand released a fun Jenny Slate video, which introduced three events that are happening throughout the summer, like an outdoor carnival for adults with a dunk-tank.

And in other fun news, the retailer has tapped fine jeweler Alison Lou (of “Loucite” and emoji jewelry fame) to design an exclusive capsule collection.

The 25-piece collection made up of beaded hoops, crystal-encrusted stretch bracelet, and stackable rings (among other things) hits stores on the heels of the designer’s wildly successful hoop launch, which sold out almost instantly.

”We quickly realized that consumers were responding positively to the Alison Lou aesthetic,” Alison Chemla, the brains and wit behind the brand says, “especially when we offered at a lower price point.”

So why team up with J. Crew when she had successfully launched a diffusion line herself?

“J. Crew has become a destination for fun, statement jewelry and I’m so excited to have partnered with them to experiment with mediums and scales that I don’t usually work with when making fine jewelry. Not to mention, like us, they’re not afraid of color!”

The designer was inspired by summer (no surprise) for the collection, which led her to create easily wearable pieces that could transition from beach to dinner party without having to change an earring.

The Alison Lou x J. Crew collection is available now in all J. Crew stores and online. And in the most fun of fun news: nothing is over $80.