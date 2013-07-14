It's Bastille Day! 12 French-Inspired Picks To Help You Celebrate

Happy Bastille Day! Quick history lesson: July 14 marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille, which symbolized the rise of modern France. In honor of the country’s national day, we’ve curated a collection of all things French, from berets to stripes—plus some picks from our fave French fashion designers, like Chanel and Isabel Marant. So, break out the bubbly, enjoy a baguette (or croissant or macaron) and don your best Parisian look. Apprecie!

1 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Dress

Stripes are pretty much the country’s national print. Slip on a striped shift for instant Parisian fashion.

$245; farfetch.com.

2 of 12 Courtesy Photo

French Connection scarf

Bundle up in a red-and-white striped circle scarf.

$30; frenchconnection.com.
3 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Kenzo Eiffel tower tee

Celebrate the City of Lights by wearing its iconic landmark: the Eiffel Tower!

$110; net-a-porter.com.
4 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Repetto mary janes

Step into a pair of bold sapphire blue Mary Janes-the color of the French flag!

$325; repetto.com.
5 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Sandro denim shorts

Tuck your striped shirt into a pair of cool chambray shorts by French label Sandro.

$132; sandro-paris.com.
6 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Laduree macarons

Treat yourself to macarons—the delicate French dessert. Bon Appetit!

laduree.com.
7 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Souvenirs of Paris beret

Don a beret, once the national hat of France, to fete France’s national day.

$19; souvenirsofparis.com.
8 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Bensimon sneakers

These comfy steppers are considered the go-to summer shoe for French women.

$55; shopbop.com.
9 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Vintage Chanel bag

What's more French than Chanel? Shoulder the quilted purse and make Coco proud.

$4987; matchesfashion.com.
10 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Isabel Marant wedges

Celebrate the holiday on-trend with a pair of the wildly popular sneaker wedges by French designer Isabel Marant.

$640; net-a-porter.com.
11 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Annick Goutal Nuit Etoilee

This French eau de toilette spray is inspired by a moonlit sky. Spritz on this pretty blend of sweet orange, peppermint, pine and flowers.

$122; annickgoutal.com.
12 of 12 Courtesy Photo

Veuve Clicquot champagne

Finally, toast to the holiday by popping some bubbly.

$50; wine.com.

