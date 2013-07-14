It's Bastille Day! 12 French-Inspired Picks To Help You Celebrate

Happy Bastille Day! Quick history lesson: July 14 marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille, which symbolized the rise of modern France. In honor of the country’s national day, we’ve curated a collection of all things French, from berets to stripes—plus some picks from our fave French fashion designers, like Chanel and Isabel Marant. So, break out the bubbly, enjoy a baguette (or croissant or macaron) and don your best Parisian look. Apprecie!

