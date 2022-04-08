Everyone in Hollywood Owns These 10 'It' Items of 2022 and They're About to Be Everywhere

Perhaps the most cozy of 'It' items is Emma Brewin's extremely famous faux fur bucket hat. Her hats have been worn by everyone you probably have on your style moodboard: Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Ziwe, Dua Lipa — the list truly goes on and on. It's honestly easier to find someone who's worn the hat than who hasn't. EmRata seemingly owns one in every color, which is the level of Emma Brewin fangirl I aspire to be. Seriously, name another 'It' accessory that simultaneously looks like a warm hug in the form of a dreamy piece of cotton candy? I'll wait. Don't even get me started on Brewin's ethereal Instagram stories featuring her studio in England where she handmakes every single hat (which looks just as fuzzy and adorable as her iconic cats).