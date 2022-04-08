Everyone in Hollywood Owns These 10 'It' Items of 2022 and They're About to Be Everywhere
There's something truly astonishing about the power of social media and its ability to convince everyone that they will pass away without a $2,350 bag. No, seriously, take a look at any TikTok video featuring the biggest 'It' bag of the year, the Balenciaga Le Cagole bag, and you'll find overly enthusiastic commenters talking about how they can't walk one more day on this earth without owning one. Dramatic? Sure. But that's the power of an 'It' item.
For the past two years, the hottest 'It' items were, unfortunately, hand sanitizer, Evolvetogether facemasks, and Alo Yoga leggings. They're still needed in 2022, but thankfully, over-the-top dressing is back and with it, plenty of over-the-top pieces Bella Hadid seems to own in bulk (which all of the Internet has deemed extremely cool).
From items you've already seen all over Instagram, like the famous Emma Brewin hat to items currently sitting in Devon Lee Carlson's closet that'll take over in a matter of time — namely, a Tory Burch dress you should know about, here are 10 items that are already shaping up to dictate the styles of the year (along with plenty of more affordable alternatives).
Balenciaga Le Cagole Bag
The Balenciaga Le Cagole bag is to 2022 what the Balenciaga City bag was to the early 2000s. The City bag was the epitome of cool, and naturally, the Olsen twins still wear their extremely worn and loved ones to this day. Sites like Rebag have seen a surge in searches for the City bag, and The Real Real even recently did a spotlight on the style (nearly all of the ones available now are categorized as an "Editor's Pick"). It's no doubt having another moment with Y2K style reigning supreme. But the Balenciaga Le Cagole is a modern interpretation that includes some of the best features of the City — studs, embossed leather, extra-long fringe zipper details — in a more compact, over-the-shoulder, hobo bag form. Not to mention the very cute heart-shaped compact mirror.
Kendall Jenner accessorized hers with 818 Tequila, Alexa Demie owns one in neon green and sparkly silver, and Kim Kardashian starred in Balenciaga's campaign wearing one while taking a selfie (of course). All of TikTok collectively claims they'd sacrifice their first newborn to own one, and honestly, same.
Airpod Apple Max Headphones
Surprisingly, the next most obvious 'It' item of 2022 so far isn't another designer bag — or designer anything for that matter, but a piece of wireless bluetooth tech. Apple's Airpod Apple Max Headphones are beyond hot right now, with singular unboxing videos garnering millions of views on TikTok. Sarah Jessica Parker recently wore a pair, along with every other girl who does fit checks on social media. I've recently gotten them myself and can confirm they absolutely live up to the hype; they'ree my current favorite (and most unexpected) accessory.
Emma Brewin Hat
Perhaps the most cozy of 'It' items is Emma Brewin's extremely famous faux fur bucket hat. Her hats have been worn by everyone you probably have on your style moodboard: Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Ziwe, Dua Lipa — the list truly goes on and on. It's honestly easier to find someone who's worn the hat than who hasn't. EmRata seemingly owns one in every color, which is the level of Emma Brewin fangirl I aspire to be. Seriously, name another 'It' accessory that simultaneously looks like a warm hug in the form of a dreamy piece of cotton candy? I'll wait. Don't even get me started on Brewin's ethereal Instagram stories featuring her studio in England where she handmakes every single hat (which looks just as fuzzy and adorable as her iconic cats).
Miu Miu Ballet Flat
Time to remember your Tumblr password and cue up Black Swan: balletcore is seriously back. But better than the thriller's audio trending on TikTok or wrap-around skirts making a comeback is the popularization of ballet flats. More specifically, Miu Miu ballet flats. I'll never forget the power the pink pair with gingham wrap-around ribbon had on me in 2017. That may have been my very first ever designer purchase from Net-a-Porter's iconic end-of-year sale, but I honestly haven't worn them that much in recent years — until last month.
My affinity toward them made me acutely aware that something has shifted. I'm almost exclusively a platform shoes kind of girl, but I can't stop wearing these Miu Miu ballet flats in pink. And everytime I do, I manage to get more than a handful of comments from strangers on the street and the Internet. Miu Miu's most recent fall shoe featured a satin version of its famous ballet flat worn with chunky leg warmers. If the mini skirt from the spring/summer collection is any indication of the power of Miuccicia, this shoe style is going viral in no time.
Nike Bolero & Dri-Fit Sports Bra Set
It's impossible to talk about balletcore without talking about boleros. And while there isn't a particular one that's going to define 2022 — aside from the white lace one with ribbon accents by No Dress that blew up on Instagram and promptly sold-out — the style is going to be everywhere. Heaven by Marc Jacobs recently launched a patchwork mini cardigan that's built exactly like a bolero and it sold out in a matter of minutes. Essentially, Katie Holmes' cashmere bra and cardigan set walked so that it could run. Thankfully, the bolero style is available for under $100 from brands like Nike and is the perfect transitional piece to wear right now where it's not too hot and not too cold.
Versace Medusa Platform Sandal
It seems like the only thing everyone in the fashion world can agree on is Versace's wildly popular platform sandal. Addison Rae turned them into an 'It' shoe of the moment in an all-pink Versace runway look, and now there isn't a fashion influencer who doesn't own a pair. $1,575 is standard for Versace but a lot for a platform shoe meant more for formal events than everyday. Luckily, Jeffrey Campbell has a handful of similar styles for $250 and under.
Coach Carryall Bag
There really isn't a comeback like a Coach comeback. The American brand likely made your first designer bag (Coach logo wristlet girlies, rise!!) but in recent years has had viral breakout pieces like the Coach Pillow Tabby. Coach's rebrand has gotten the attention of all the right people — fashion editors and TikTokers alike, which means any bag has the potential to make it just as big as the Pillow Tabby. I'd bet the Coach Cashin Carryall is the bag most likely to take its place — not just because big bags are having a moment, but also because it's been spotted on every other fashion girl on my Instagram feed.
Tory Burch Picnic Plaid Silk Claire McCardell Dress
At Tory Burch's most recent fashion show, the entire front row was filled with cool girls like Devon Lee Carlson, Salem Mitchell, and even Katie Holmes who were all wearing the dresses from Tory's spring line fashion editors couldn't stop ogling over one show prior.
They're perfect in every way, as far as I'm concerned: colorful, comfortable, flattering, and beyond gorgeous. What really makes them an iconic piece, though, is the cincing at the center with corset-like details. The dress is pretty pricey, but is the type of piece you could easily wear to a summer wedding and then to a farmer's market the next day. And for half the price, you can get a skirt that'll create a similar vibe when styled with a corseted top. You likely haven't seen much of this dress just yet, but just wait for the temperatures to rise; I guarantee it'll be everywhere.
Adidas Sambas
The other day, my dad sent me a link to Adidas Sambas and asked if I could help find a pair for his best friend, who has been wearing them since the '70s and could no longer find them in stock. I quickly texted back, "Blame Bella Hadid."
Hadid has been bringing back the sneaker style for some time now, and most recently wore them as part of a referee-esque ensemble at Milan Fashion Week. The sneakers will forever remind me of the cool girls at soccer practice whom I admired in high school; they'd wear them to practice with gym shorts and then style them with a white maxi skirt the next day. The look is finally coming back in 2022, and you can trust me (someone who's been wearing them since 2006) when I say it's the easiest sneaker to wear — no matter the occasion. Your soccer uniform could never.
Miu Miu Micro Mini Skirt
You already know I couldn't write a piece on the emerging 'It' items of 2022 without discussing the infamous Miu Miu raw hem cotton mini skirt: A skirt so short it defies gravity, and so popular, some Internet commentators on Twitter have said if they see it again, they will gauge their eyes out. It's the piece that spawned thousands of tweets, DIY recreations on TikTok, and celebrity covers. Basically we can and should all take a cue from the miniskirt's publicist — it's everywhere...
…but also nowhere. To no one's surprise, the skirt is sold-out, but the DIY TikTokers are right: it's a fairly easy look to recreate. And if you're feeling a bit of Miu Miu miniskirt fatigue (like the rest of the Internet), there are so many incredible ulta-mini options online. If you find yourself wondering, "Is this too short?" then you're doing the trend correctly.
