Running Late? Issa Rae’s Styling Trick Will Save You 5 Minutes
I'm trying this tomorrow.
For anyone who has ever found themselves frantically rummaging through drawers, trying to pull together an outfit while racing against the clock, I feel you. Which is why it’s time to check out Issa Rae’s fashion choices, which secretly hold a trick for getting ready in a flash.
The newly engaged (!!!) actress has been out promoting her latest movie Little, and with each appearance, seems to be breaking out another matching set. She went with something sheer and orange for CinemaCon, wore a metallic purple outfit to SiriusXM, and even showed up to Good Morning America in a full silver set. Of course, these ensembles were likely well thought out ahead of time by stylist Jason Rembert. But still — this is the perfect solution for when you don’t know what to wear.
Think about it: An easy way to figure out what to wear with that pink sweater is to just pair it with pink pants or a pink skirt, and neutral themes such as all-white or all-black everything are always a hit (I could go on). It’s streamlined, classic, and, as Issa has demonstrated, is a fashion formula that works with pretty much every color.
Check out her latest monochrome outfits ahead and remember this quick trick when you're running late tomorrow morning.
While at CinemaCon, Issa stood out in a slightly sheer orange outfit.
The star matched her rust-colored Max Mara jacket to her top and pants while out in chilly NYC, and completed the look with Ileana Makri earrings.
For an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Issa wore a yellow Sally LaPointe look.
This purple set from Sies Marjan is bold without being over-the-top, and we love how Issa later paired it with a red coat. Also, check out those Alexis Bittar drop earrings.
Issa showed some skin in a copper-and-black metallic crop top and skirt from Michael Kors Collection.
The actress sparkled and shined at Good Morning America in a silver pairing from Alberta Ferretti.