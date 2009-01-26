Isla Fisher's Confessions of a Shopaholic Favorites

Jan 26, 2009 @ 3:42 pm
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Hermes Watch

Confessions of a Shopaholic star Isla Fisher may not have been the biggest fashionista before filming began, but by the end, she says, "I learned to respect fashion and style and see it in a new way." She confessed a few of her favorite things, which includes her character's best piece of jewelry: "It's an orange Hermes watch and it sums up Becky Bloomwood--it's playful, young and hip," says Fisher.

BUY ONLINE NOW Hermes Cape Cod watch, $1,850; at hermes.com.

Confessions of a Shopaholic - Henri Bendel
Shopping in Henri Bendel

A necessary stop for any hardcore shopaholic is Henri Bendel on Fifth Avenue. Shopping there ranks as Isla Fisher's favorite New York moment in the movie. "It was incredible to shoot there," she says. She wears a vintage yellow coat with Peter Pan collar, a Vicky Tiel dress and carries a Nila Anthony envelope clutch.

SHOP ONLINE NOW henribendel.com

Confessions of a Shopaholic -- Ferragamo Bag
Ferragamo Bag
Though the collection of purses used in the movie is fabulous, Fisher says "the gorgeous red Ferragamo she carries through much of the movie" is her favorite bag.

BUY ONLINE NOW Salvatore Ferragamo python bag, $2,450; at saks.com.
Confessions of a Shopaholic -- Dior Heels
Dior Heels

On an excursion to Barneys, Rebecca (center, with Alette (Kristin Scott Thomas), left, and Alicia (Leslie Bibb), right), wears Isla's favorite shoes from her character's trove: the gold snakeskin Dior heels, which she wears with a Prada jacket and skirt and a Gap top.

Confessions of a Shopaholic -- Gucci Bag
Gucci Bag
“The Gucci bag at the beginning was really fun,” says Fisher when asked her other favorite accessories featured in the movie. The rest of this look includes a Zac Posen dress, Todd Oldham belt, Dress Code coat, Japan boots and a Gucci scarf tied onto the bowler bag.

BORROW ONLINE NOW Gucci tote, $57/week; at bagborroworsteal.com.
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Sample Sale
Her favorite shopping scene? "The sample sale!" she says, enthusiastically. "I had a similar experience in France with a friend-and she went crazy! I felt like we captured that environment well."
