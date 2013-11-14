Isabel Marant For H&M Is Finally Here!

Ever since H&M announced its collaboration with super-hip French designer Isabel Marant, we've been counting down the days until its November 14th debut, and that day has finally arrived! The line includes clothing, shoes, and jewelry, all inspired by the most beloved and iconic pieces from Marant’s career. "There are a lot of people that send me really super sweet letters but cannot afford my regular collection. This was a very good opportunity to send them back the love I am receiving from them," Marant told InStyle. The designer has assembled an eclectic mix of must-have pieces with her trademark bohemian flair that includes everything from T-shirts to sweatshirts, tailored outerwear to dresses, and chunky knits to sleek boots and bohemian necklaces ($25 to $400). “I think this is very Parisian: You dress up, but don’t pay too much attention to it, and you still look sexy. The collection is infused with this kind of easiness and attitude,” Marant said of her designs. “I aim at creating something real - something women want to wear in their everyday lives.” Marant didn’t leave anyone out of the mix — the capsule also contains an array of men’s and children’s clothing, marking the first time the designer has created menswear. Need a plan of attack when shopping the massive collection? We've assembled our favorite items from the line to help you out. Shop the Isabel Marant for H&M collection in stores now and at hm.com.

