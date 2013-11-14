Isabel Marant For H&M Is Finally Here!

Donato Sardella/WireImage; Courtesy Photo (5)
Kelsey Glein
Nov 14, 2013

Ever since H&M announced its collaboration with super-hip French designer Isabel Marant, we've been counting down the days until its November 14th debut, and that day has finally arrived! The line includes clothing, shoes, and jewelry, all inspired by the most beloved and iconic pieces from Marant’s career. "There are a lot of people that send me really super sweet letters but cannot afford my regular collection. This was a very good opportunity to send them back the love I am receiving from them," Marant told InStyle. The designer has assembled an eclectic mix of must-have pieces with her trademark bohemian flair that includes everything from T-shirts to sweatshirts, tailored outerwear to dresses, and chunky knits to sleek boots and bohemian necklaces ($25 to $400). “I think this is very Parisian: You dress up, but don’t pay too much attention to it, and you still look sexy. The collection is infused with this kind of easiness and attitude,” Marant said of her designs. “I aim at creating something real - something women want to wear in their everyday lives.” Marant didn’t leave anyone out of the mix — the capsule also contains an array of men’s and children’s clothing, marking the first time the designer has created menswear. Need a plan of attack when shopping the massive collection? We've assembled our favorite items from the line to help you out. Shop the Isabel Marant for H&M collection in stores now and at hm.com

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Silk Dress

Patterned knee-length dress in silk chiffon in black/gold ($129), on hm.com.
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Silk Scarf

Scarf in patterned silk chiffon with fringe trim in red ($49.95), on hm.com.
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Wool Cardigan

Loop-knit melange wool cardigan in black and white ($129), on hm.com.
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Boyfriend Jeans

White denim jeans with embroidered stripes ($99), on hm.com.
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Suede Boots

Fringe suede and leather boots in dark gray ($299), on hm.com.
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Jacket With Beaded Embroidery

Padded jacket in quilted cotton twill with beaded embroidery ($399), on hm.com.
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Waxed Biker Jeans

Skinny red waxed denim jeans with knee patches and zips ($129), on hm.com.
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Jacquard-Weave Skirt

Metallic tulip skirt in silk and wool blend ($79.95), on hm.com.
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Wool-Blend Coat

Double-breasted dark gray coat in woven herringbone fabric and wool blend ($299), on hm.com.
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Silk Dress

Knee-length dress in silk chiffon with printed pattern and raw edges ($129), on hm.com.

