11 Ways To Be As Chic as Iris Apfel

There are few icons as true to their personal sense of style as Iris Apfel. At 96 years young, she continues to be a muse with her bold outfit choices, filled with color and vibrant textiles. Now, in her book Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon, you can peruse moments from Apfel's life, including quotes, style advice, and memorable photos.

In celebration of Apfel's book, Bergdorf Goodman tapped the muse herself to curate a shop filled with clothing, accessories, and jewelry that can be bought in-store and online at the Iris Apfel Shop. Here, InStyle fashion editors dream up their favorite Apfel-inspired buys.

Sanayi313 Flora Flat Slide Slippers

“I would buy these slide slippers. They look comfortable and are so colorful they would match any outfit for the summer.” DeLora Jones Blake, Chief of Reporters

Dransfield & Ross Konya Placemat

“I love these placemats! I would get them for an outdoor Moroccan themed party with lots of candles, throw pillows, rugs, and of course, delicious food.” Glynis Costin, West Coast Bureau Chief

THE ROW Resin Inrou Tassel Clutch Bag

“This tassel bag has everything I look for in a bag. It’s sleek and minimal, but can fit everything and it will look good day or night. It's the perfect addition to your wardrobe.” Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor

Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon Book

“I can never have enough fun, fashion coffee table books for my apartment!” Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor

Gucci New Jordaan Leopard-Print Loafer

“One can never go wrong with a classic pair of Gucci loafers, and with an updated twist of leopard print. Simply pair with an all-black look for the perfect pop." Aaron Valentic, International Assistant

A.W.A.K.E. Giant Polka-Dot Skirt with Pleated Detail

"You can’t mention Iris Apfel without thinking about her quirky, mixed-print outfits. I’m obsessed with this polka-dot skirt, which captures her fun personality, but it can also be pared back with a white T-Shirt.” Alexis Bennett, E-Commerce Editor

Iris Barrel Apfel Crewneck Short-Sleeve Deluxe Cotton Tee

"I love a cheeky slogan tee. The only issue I have is that a lot of them feel immature. This tee keeps the same fun idea going with this amazing quote from Ms. Apfel but the classic shape and font make it feel a bit more grown up.” LaShauna Williams

Libertine Iris Apfel Portrait Crewneck Cashmere Sweater

“This sweater brings me pure joy. I’d argue you couldn’t have a bag day wearing Iris Apfel in sequin form.” Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor

Racil Polka Dot Maxi Wrap Dress

“Anything that has black and white polka dots screams my name. I love the timeless pattern. This wrap dress is fun but chic – perfect for a night out.” Lauren Kane, Producer

Iris Barrel Apfel Style is Attitude Short-Sleeve Crewneck Tee

"I love pairing graphic tee’s with a sleek trouser and my favorite sneakers. Whats better then a graphic tee with some attitude? Literally!” Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor

