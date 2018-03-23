11 Ways To Be As Chic as Iris Apfel

There are few icons as true to their personal sense of style as Iris Apfel. At 96 years young, she continues to be a muse with her bold outfit choices, filled with color and vibrant textiles. Now, in her book Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon, you can peruse moments from Apfel's life, including quotes, style advice, and memorable photos.

In celebration of Apfel's book, Bergdorf Goodman tapped the muse herself to curate a shop filled with clothing, accessories, and jewelry that can be bought in-store and online at the Iris Apfel Shop. Here, InStyle fashion editors dream up their favorite Apfel-inspired buys.

