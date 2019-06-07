Irina Shayk Nailed the Post-Breakup Look, IMHO

Image zoom BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Breakups are rarely easy, and for those in the public eye, there's a strong possibility it's actually worse. After all, the world will no doubt be tracking your every move — what you do, who you're with, what you wear — but for Irina Shayk, who recently and publicly split from longtime boyfriend Bradley Cooper, that last one shouldn't be a problem. On Thursday, the model was spotted wearing the best "Bradley who?" outfit ever, in my opinion: a beige Burberry jumpsuit.

There are plenty of reasons why this look works for (what I'm assuming is) a kinda crappy day. A jumpsuit is sleek and sophisticated, but no-fuss and easy to throw on at the same time. Plus, no matter where this newly single lady is headed (somewhere where she needs a coat, I guess), it's loose enough that she'll be comfortable as she travels. The choice to complete her outfit with versatile black boots, black shades, and Burberry hoops was also pretty smart. These are three easy extras that somehow take things to the next — and very badass — level.

Yep, according to this A+ post-breakup look, Shayk is going to be just fine.

To Buy: $840 (originally $1,390); burberry.com