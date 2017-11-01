Chic iPhone X Cases That Fashion Girls Are Already in Love With

TM / MEGA
Alexis Bennett
Nov 01, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

The iPhone is finally getting a shatter-free, water-proof upgrade, but that doesn't mean that we're giving up on cell phone cases. You'll still need one to protect your new iPhone X from nicks and dings. And honestly, it's one of the best accessories that fashion girls are completely obsessed with.

Seriously, stars like Gigi Hadid always keep a chic case in their arsenals. Brands like Vianel are one of the many companies that create fashion-forward cell phone cases that are just as fancy as your favorite handbag. Hey, you always have your phone in your hand anyways, so you might as well make it match your outfit, too. Ahead, you'll discover some of the most fashion-forward iPhone X cases around.

VIDEO: Have You Seen LuMee's LED Light Cases?

 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Vianel Lizard iPhone X Case

Get the celebrity-approved look with this ultra stylish iPhone X case.

$100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Sonix Snake Heart Print iPhone X Case

Put your cool-girl personality on full display with this see-through case, which is decked out with roses and a heart-speckled snake.

$45 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff Quilted Love Oil Slick iPhone X Case

Play with textures and holographic details like the one's shown on this iPhone X case.

$40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Iphoria Kiss Me iPhone X Case

Show off your love for a great lipstick, lashes, and highlighter with this sparkly option.

$55 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Ringke Apple iPhone X Case

Take things up a notch with a shiny rose gold cover.

$9 (Originally $25) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

BodyGuardz iPhone X Case

Keep things sleek and minimal with a rose-trim design.

$40 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

HADORO Alligator iPhone X Case

Go all out and cop a luxury iPhone X case from a chic French brand.

$460 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Rifle Paper Co. iPhone X Case

Protect your iPhone X with a shabby chic case like this one from Anthropologie.

$34 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!