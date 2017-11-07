7 Woolly Intarsia Knits to Wear on Repeat This Winter

As temperatures continue to plummet from pleasantly autumnal to downright unbearable, it may be time to re-evaluate your winter clothing. Leather and delicate cotton-blend knits sound and look great in theory, but chattering teeth and the shivers flatter no one. A plush teddy bear-like sweater should be on the top of your shopping list if you don’t already own a couple.

VIDEO: 30 Boots in 60 Seconds

We at InStyle are huge, huge fans of Intarsia sweaters. Intarsia, which is actually a type of knitting, begets fun patterns and graphics and keeps you warm during the blustery days ahead. Versatile enough to be dressed down with classic Levi’s or dressed up with a utilitarian mini-skirt, you’ll be wearing yours a lot.

Look ahead for your new snug-as-a-bug-in-a-rug pullover inspiration.