7 Woolly Intarsia Knits to Wear on Repeat This Winter

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Steffi Lee
Nov 06, 2017 @ 9:15 pm

As temperatures continue to plummet from pleasantly autumnal to downright unbearable, it may be time to re-evaluate your winter clothing. Leather and delicate cotton-blend knits sound and look great in theory, but chattering teeth and the shivers flatter no one. A plush teddy bear-like sweater should be on the top of your shopping list if you don’t already own a couple.

We at InStyle are huge, huge fans of Intarsia sweaters. Intarsia, which is actually a type of knitting, begets fun patterns and graphics and keeps you warm during the blustery days ahead. Versatile enough to be dressed down with classic Levi’s or dressed up with a utilitarian mini-skirt, you’ll be wearing yours a lot.

Look ahead for your new snug-as-a-bug-in-a-rug pullover inspiration.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Allude

Floral-intarsia cashmere sweater

Allude available at Matches Fashion $470 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Banana Republic

Italian Superloft Graphic Crew

Banana Republic $78 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Chloe

Intarsia Mohair-blend sweater

Chloe available at Net-a-Porter $995 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Joseph

Chunky Intarsia High Neck Sweater

Joseph $525 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Intropia

Vintage Motifs Sweater

Intropia $168 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Coach

Rexy Intarsia Sweater

Coach $695 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

COS

Intarsia Ribbed Top

COS $99 SHOP NOW

