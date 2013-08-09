Introducing InStyle's First-Ever Shoe Collection! A Collaboration with Nine West

Time Inc. Digital Studios
InStyle Staff
Aug 09, 2013 @ 9:50 am

We usually clue you in to the new clothing and accessories we're dying to get our hands on, but this time, we did so a little early—in the design process. We're ecstatic to announce our capsule collection with one our favorite footwear brands, Nine West. Launching just in time for new-season shopping, the 26 fall-ready pairs encompass everything from accessory staples, like the sexy Genial pointy-toe leather pump, to outfitting-making extras, like the Destino calf-hair wedge bootie. (See them all by clicking the link below.) Visit ninewest.com/instyle to order yours now at Nine West's pre-sale, or check the site to find a location near you to shop them in-person at select locations on August 16th.

But the love doesn't end there. Obsessed with your new shoes? Show us by Instagramming a photo of you in your kicks with the hashtag #9WinStyle for the opportunity to featured in an upcoming issue of the magazine. We can't wait to see how you style them!

MORE:
Recycling Fashion: How Stars Re-Wear and Re-Style Pieces
8 Fright-Free Pieces Inspired by the Discovery Channel's Shark Week
15 Heels to Wear to Any Summer Wedding

1 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Gamin

Leather; Solid, $79; Leopard, $89; Shop it
Advertisement
2 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Genial

Leather or suede, $79; Shop it
3 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Tesoro

Leather, $159; Shop it
Advertisement
4 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Destino

Calf hair, $129; Shop it
Advertisement
5 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Onesta

Leather, $149; Shop it
Advertisement
6 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Soire

Faux Patent Leather, $79; Shop it
Advertisement
7 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Fantine and the Stylet

Suede, $99 and $89; Shop the Fantine, Shop the Stylet
Advertisement
8 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Cinque

Leather, $89; Shop it
Advertisement
9 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Cinque

Faux snakeskin, $89; Shop it
Advertisement
10 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Comete

Leather, $139; Shop it
Advertisement
11 of 11 Time Inc. Digital Studios

The Comete

Calf hair, $149; Shop it

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!