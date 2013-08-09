Introducing InStyle's First-Ever Shoe Collection! A Collaboration with Nine West

We usually clue you in to the new clothing and accessories we're dying to get our hands on, but this time, we did so a little early—in the design process. We're ecstatic to announce our capsule collection with one our favorite footwear brands, Nine West. Launching just in time for new-season shopping, the 26 fall-ready pairs encompass everything from accessory staples, like the sexy Genial pointy-toe leather pump, to outfitting-making extras, like the Destino calf-hair wedge bootie. (See them all by clicking the link below.) Visit ninewest.com/instyle to order yours now at Nine West's pre-sale, or check the site to find a location near you to shop them in-person at select locations on August 16th.

But the love doesn't end there. Obsessed with your new shoes? Show us by Instagramming a photo of you in your kicks with the hashtag #9WinStyle for the opportunity to featured in an upcoming issue of the magazine. We can't wait to see how you style them!

