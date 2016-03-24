InStyle's Melissa Rubini Shares Her Advice on How to Break Into the Fashion Industry

Fashion Director Melissa Rubini plays a major role at InStyle—she oversees all fashion content in the magazine and online, she styles almost every cover shoot (Lupita Nyong'o's so-chic spread in the April issue? Yes, that's Melissa's doing), and she does it all without so much as a strand of hair out of place. On top of that, her impossibly chic, minimalist aesthetic is why she's often the subject of style envy and why the street-style photogs adore her during Fashion Month.

For someone so established in the industry, it makes sense that The Coveteur would turn to her for advice on how to get a foot in the door.

RELATED: What to Wear to Your Dream Job Interview

"[My advice is to] be persistent, do your homework and try to learn as much as possible about the industry; and don't ever think you are above a certain task... You never know who will recommend you to your next job," she says. "The fashion world is extremely competitive, and therefore you have to give your best. Knowledge about designers, brands and the industry as a whole is key both in print and digitally—that is a given."

To learn about Melissa's first job in fashion and what she looks for in a candidate, read the rest of the story on thecoveteur.com.