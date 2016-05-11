We Teamed Up with Keaton Row to Create Your Dream Spring Wardrobe (Plus How to Win $500 to Shop It!)

The best part about spring? Not the flowers, the extra daylight, or even the sweet taste of the season's first iced mochas, but rather the clothes. Easy, breezy, effortless—there's just something so ingénue-on-the-go about dressing for the warmer weather, which is exactly what we set out to capture with our new 30-piece capsule collection in partnership with virtual personal styling service Keaton Row. (Full disclosure: Time Inc., which owns InStyle, is an investor in Keaton Row.)

Curated by our fashion director, Melissa Rubini, the wares are a mix of must-have wardrobe staples (a striped sweater, a chic shirtdress) and trendier, gotta-try-them-now pieces (rainbow-hued sandals, tassel earrings). Expect to see a stellar range of on-point brands—from Solid & Striped to Soludos—at a totally doable price point (items start around $45 and top out near $450). The ultimate goal: To get you out the door looking totally stylish with minimal effort.

To kick things off, we challenged five style bloggers—Kimberly Pesch of Eat Sleep Wear (pictured above), Grace Atwood of The Stripe, Kat Tanita of With Love from Kat, Arielle Nachmani of Something Navy, and Jenny Bernheim of Margo & Me—to put together a look with their favorite pieces from the InStyle x Keaton Row collection. The results are sartorial perfection.

And now we're challenging you to do the same. Sign up at Keaton Row to get matched with a personal stylist, who will help you shop the InStyle collection to create your dream spring uniform. Then simply Instagram a pic of yourself wearing an outfit that incorporates one (or all!) of the pieces you scored, using the hashtag #KRInStyle. Your reward? A chance to win a $500 credit toward even more of the InStyle-selected goods on Keaton Row.

We'll announce a winner on Monday, June 20, via Instagram, but in the meantime scroll through the bloggers' looks below for some major style inspo, along with a few of our favorite pieces. Good luck!