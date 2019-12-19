These Are the Holiday Gifts Your Loved Ones Actually Want

Image zoom Monica Schipper/Getty Images

A candlelit setting, glitter-adorned outfits, and a familiar scent of pine and cinnamon can only mean one thing: It’s the holiday season, and, more specifically, it's time for InStyle’s annual #Gifted event, which took place in NYC Monday night. Guests were greeted at the door with champagne, seasonal tunes, and plenty of shopping inspiration to help them check off everyone on their list.

“There were a lot of new products that I hadn’t seen before,” entrepreneur Annabel Gatto said after the event. She could have been referring to the variety of Brookstone items on display, including something called the Friendship Table Lamp — a device that enables you to sync up and signal someone simply by touching a light.

It wasn’t all new and tech-savvy stuff. Gabriel & Co. handed out travel jewelry boxes and brought along a display of diamonds and gold, wowing us with its Bujukan collection that featured bracelets with mini diamond clusters and dainty gold balls. And Glade’s seasonal-scented candles could be found in a cozy setting that included a fireplace and vintage-style chairs.

There were glam stations throughout, with JCPenney’s pop-up salon offering three signature holiday styles — braids, curls, or a ponytail — while Estée Lauder provided floral fragrances and lip touch ups in an array of shades, including the universally flattering Rebellious Rose.

Festive drinks, including white chocolate chai, spiced apple cider, and mulled wine, were provided by NeoCell and were infused with the company's Super Collagen powder in various flavors.

At the end of the night, guests were #Gifted to-go bags containing the items they enjoyed, along with essentials like Chapstick, Arm & Hammer in-wash packets, and Lumify eye drops.